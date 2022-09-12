Duct tape dress

Attendees of this year's Red into Black fundraiser for the Yakima Valley Museum on Oct. 27 will get an early look at Larissa Leon's award-winning "Stuck At Prom" Folklorico flower duct tape gown before the general public gets a peek.

Leon used 47 rolls of duct tape and spent 163 hours creating the dress, which is on loan from Shurtape Technologies, owner of contest sponsor Duck Brand duct tape. The Sunnyside High School graduate won a $10,000 scholarship for her design.

Her winning creation hasn't been displayed anywhere in the Yakima Valley, said Susan Duffin, director of development and board relations for the museum. Museum officials contacted Shurtape, which is loaning it to the museum for six months.

The dress arrived recently, shipped in a rectangular box about 4 feet tall, Duffin said.

"It was all wrapped in duct tape," she added.