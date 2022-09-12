Carolyn Schactler recently celebrated her 95th birthday with big and small gatherings, but she didn’t take an extended break. There’s too much to do in the next couple of months.
The longtime Central Washington University apparel design professor known for her award-winning clothing designs is working on three new creations. One will appear at the annual conference of the International Textile and Apparel Association in late October. All will be featured in a Yakima Valley Museum exhibition from November to April.
“Couture II” follows ”Couture,” which closes Sept. 30. “Couture” features 20 of Schactler’s original fashion designs and has been a groundbreaking exhibit in that 11 of the designs are on motorized platforms with motion sensors and rotate slowly when visitors approach, allowing a close look at every angle of the garments.
Schactler praised museum curator of exhibits Heath Lambe for the innovation. “He’s the one who engineered all that. ... He was just great on that,” she said.
She has been working with Lambe on “Couture II” and said she’s a little anxious because those who have seen “Couture” may think they don’t need to visit another exhibit featuring her designs. “Couture” has been on exhibit since the museum reopened in April 2021 after closing in late March 2020 due to the pandemic.
The popularity of “Couture” hints otherwise. The exhibition catalog, “Carolyn Schactler — Couture,” sold out; museum staff ordered more copies. And they’ve seen and heard about the interest in her designs.
“We knew ‘Couture’ was an extremely popular exhibit and we knew that Carolyn had many more beautiful gowns, so it was a logical and easy choice to continue the exhibit’s run with ‘Couture II,’ which features all new Schactler creations,” said museum director Peter Arnold.
Decades of creativity
Schactler retired from Central in 2004 after 28 years as a professor in its apparel design program. She taught clothing construction, couture design, tailoring and pattern drafting, draping and fitting, principles of design and costume and fashion history.
Her creations have won multiple national and international apparel design awards, including a Best in Show award at the 1995 International Textile and Apparel Association competition.
Along with the gowns on dress forms, “Couture” features large photos of her designs and some accessories. “Couture II” will be on display for six months and will feature a new and slightly bigger selection of Schactler’s creations on display.
Among them will be a few included in “Couture” only as photos, such as a short dress with small and large paillettes (very Mod) and a golden draped gown inspired by Grecian design. “I’m going to bring them back to life,” Schactler said of including those and a few other photographed designs that were especially popular with visitors.
“There are some others in this exhibit coming up that I have done quite recently ... too recent” to include in “Couture,” she said.
They will include the jacket and pants set that Schactler will present at the conference in Denver in late October. Schactler is inspired by centuries of clothing design; this set is an example of that.
“For all the years I was at Central, I lectured on the history of costume, how people dressed over the years,” she said. “Naturally there are many things along the years. One of them was the armor that was made during the Middle Ages, incredible stuff.
“It fascinates me so I decided I wanted to make something I could wear now, beautiful and wearable but still influenced by the armor.”
For clothing to be accepted for exhibit during the annual conference of the International Textile and Apparel Association, the person submitting it must have designed it, made a pattern for it and sewed it, along with providing research, Schactler said.
Along with that, Schactler continues working on two other new designs she hopes to finish in time for the opening of “Couture II.”
“I have several ideas I would like to have done for this coming show, but I haven’t had time to do them,” she said. “After I get the next two done, I’ll start on another one.”
Red Into Black
There won’t be an opening reception for “Couture II,” but those attending Red Into Black, the museum’s annual fundraiser at 7 p.m. Oct. 27, will get a special preview of the exhibition, said Susan Duffin, director of development and board relations for the museum.
Red Into Black will be in-person after two years of virtual events, but it won’t be a sit-down dinner and auction as in the past, Duffin said. “It’s going to be a cocktail party and it’s being billed as a thank-you party” for supporters, with a donation as the ticket, she added.
Schactler won’t be there since she will be at the textile and apparel association conference in Denver. The armor-inspired jacket and pants won’t be in the sneak peek because that set will be in Denver, but she’ll get them into the exhibit, along with the two latest designs she plans to finish, once she’s back home.
She was surprised and flattered and “delighted, of course,” about being asked to build “Couture II.” “I think it will be an interesting exhibit,” Schactler said.
