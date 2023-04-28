The first time I consigned clothing, I returned to my car with almost as much as I’d taken in.
I'd felt so accomplished after the myriads of decisions, sorting and cleaning that went into it. Putting the boxes in my car and heading to the consignment store was a journey of the heart and the road.
I was at a loss when so much was returned to me, but that experience taught me how to consign clothing, baby gear and furniture over the years.
I want to share a little of that hard-won wisdom with you so we can support local businesses, recycle items and so you can have a little set aside for your kiddo's next growth spurt.
We have some excellent consignment stores in Yakima, and they each have guidelines for what kind of items they resell. These guidelines are available with the cashiers and explain what the store accepts and doesn't, received items processing, what happens with the remainder, a timeline and commission percentages.
I’ll break those stores down in a little bit, but here are a few things to consider first.
Seven ways to become a better consigner:
1. Be aware of what season is coming.
2. Clean every item.
3. Replace batteries.
4. Call ahead before bringing in oversized items.
5. Make sure games and toys have all their pieces.
6. Clothing must be clean, stain-free and rip-free.
7. Do not bring in recalled items.
The rule of thumb to consider when consigning: if you wouldn't buy it for your child, don't bring it in.
Stained, torn, dirty, or well-worn clothing isn't something you'd want on your shelf, and neither will a shopper. You are entering a partnership, and the better something looks, the better something sells.
I advise you not to let that baby gear linger in your home, because it loses value quickly. I had a Tula baby carrier that I couldn't let go of, and it had lost much of its resale ability by the time I did.
Another thing I've learned along the way is to trust the pricing judgment of the professionals.
Think like a reseller. You're not taking every item you own and dumping it. If you want something to sell, you must take a little time before you bring it to get it ready to put on the shelf.
I promise you — consignment stores get enough items to be selective. They can't take your Halloween costume on Nov. 1 or a stroller covered in mud in December.
A quick peek at stores’ Facebook pages will save you time and answer many questions. You can always call to see if they are accepting large items like strollers. Sometimes they have too many of one particular item, but if you wait a few weeks, they might have a need for it.
You might get a call to retrieve items that aren’t selling. I’ve had a few boutique items (like a baby bidet) not sell and rather than donate it, because it is a larger ticket item, I’ll get a call to come get it. This might happen with larger items as well since floor space is limited while clothing and smaller items will simply be donated if not selling.
Sprout Again, 2106 W. Nob Hill Blvd., just celebrated 12 years in Yakima. They specialize in children-related clothing, from onesies to pre-adolescents. They have maternity clothing, children's toys, baby gear, seasonal items (like cleats in the spring and boots in the winter), strollers and furniture.
Not every item is recycled— you can find baby boutique items and locally made hair bows, for example. Someone can usually look through my things while I peruse the store. As those items sell, I build up store credit that I can use for future purchases, or I can request a check once my credit is $10 or more.
Contact Sprout Again by calling 509-469-9905 or visiting their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/sproutagain.
One More Time Around, 419 W. Yakima Ave., launched about 11 months ago and has “a little something for everyone on the shelves." There is a section of local artists with various items for sale — adult clothing for men and women alongside children's items from preemie to pre-adolescent.
The space is larger than you can tell from the street and is well-lit, but perhaps my favorite feature is the children's play space. How often had I wished for one of those when shopping with my little ones?
I brought a large bin with adult clothing, purses and shoes, and now I'm preparing my kid's outgrown clothing for my next trip.
Contact One More Time Around by calling 509-571-4413 of visiting their website, www.onemoretimearound.com.
So, when you’re cleaning out your closets this spring (when it’s finally here — for reals), consider putting an item or two back into play at a consignment store. Or, if your kids are on a growth spurt, definitely check out one of these great locations.
Kelly Wilbanks has lived in Terrace Heights with her husband and three daughters since 2014. She loves exploring Yakima on a budget with her family in tow, whether that’s a wine-down Wednesday, thrifting thriftily, or going on a local library scavenger hunt. Kelly will submit Explore columns when the occasion strikes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.