Humans have invented many wonderful and beautiful things since homo sapiens began rattling around East Africa more than 100,000 years ago. The wheel, controlled burning, flexible ice trays, the piano.
But no list of innovations is complete without the taco. Grilled meat? Warm tortillas? Salsa y limon? They’re as brilliant as they are simple. Tacos come in many forms, but nothing unloads the bases quite like sizzling meat on a corn tortilla, fresh off the grill and passed into your hands through a truck window.
Taco trucks are always quick and their food is always delicious. Sunnyside’s taco trucks are no different. Whether you’re just passing through on the 82 or looking for some finer food, here are a few places to stop your car and order tacos.
Kiko’s Tacos
Kiko’s Tacos sits on a wide, empty lot on the Yakima Valley Highway, a stone’s throw from where it intersects Sixth Street. The taco stand is the same bright red as a stop sign and, considering the number of cars parked around it during the lunch rush, it might as well be one.
Vehicles circle Kiko’s like buffalo around a watering hole, eagerly awaiting their orders. Tacos, burritos and quesadillas fly out of the narrow windows and the cooks fly around inside them, tossing meat on the grill and filling drinking cups with horchata and Jamaica.
Francisco Gomez, one of the owners, said Kiko’s Tacos is a family business. It has been open for the last five years and has kept its menu the same that entire time.
It has all the standard meats and then some. Many of its tacos cost $2.50: carne asada, al pastor, pollo, chicarrón, buche. A few — the cabeza and tripa — cost $3 while the lengua is $3.50. Tacos come with salsa, perfectly grilled onions and peppers, and natural garlic.
Kiko’s biggest twist is in its tacos al pastor, where bites of pineapple add a dash of sweetness amid the salt and spice.
“It’s for the flavor,” Gomez said.
If that flash of sugar isn’t enough, though, Kiko’s aguas frescas will more than deliver. A 32-ounce Jamaica or horchata costs just $4.
Tacos Manzanillo
Another stop on the Yakima Valley Highway, Tacos Manzanillo, is almost hidden between Popeye’s and Medina’s Auto Parts.
With its back to a cornfield, Tacos Manzanillo offers a quiet escape from the hustling and bustling highway. Its food, however, is anything but quiet.
Tacos Manzanillo takes the spice up a notch. It’s not a lethal hotness, but the kind of spicy that blossoms along your tongue and grows until it fills your mouth and waters the corner of your eyes.
The menu is simple: carne asada, adobada, lengua, tripa and chicharron.
Its best taco is probably the lengua, which combines with cabbage, cilantro and grilled onion to thoroughly pack a corn tortilla. The meat is both tender and flavorful.
If you don’t want a taco, Tacos Manzanillo brings huaraches and tortas to the table. The chicharron torta is sublime. Chicharron can be a perilous filling for any dish, but Tacos Manzanillo nails it. It’s saucy, but not too saucy. Crunchy, but not too crunchy.
While your mind tries to catch up with your tongue, enjoy plenty of tomatoes, lettuce and queso on perfectly toasted bread.
Super Tacos
If you’re just driving by on Interstate 82 and looking for a quick meal, Super Tacos should really be your only option.
The red and yellow truck is always parked near the intersection of Carnation Drive, South First Street and Lincoln Avenue, waiting for customers to wander by.
Super Tacos is never really silent; someone is always on their way to the window, sitting down to a meal or leaving with tonight’s dinner. The tacos are no joke. Topped with a creamy, green salsa, Super Tacos dials down the spice but keeps the flavor.
The menu is vast. Think of a dish and it’s probably there. Burritos, sopes, tacos, quesadillas and the one to rule them all: huaraches.
A thick, almost crunchy tortilla is piled high with all kinds of ingredients: grilled onions, avocado, queso fresco, grilled meat and a secret, unnamed creamy sauce. The huarache is Santa’s bag of gifts given culinary form, a food pyramid unto itself.
At face value, the $16 price feels steep. One taste, though, and you’ll wonder why it’s not more. The food truck has been open for the last 12 years at the same spot off Carnation Drive and is open all week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.