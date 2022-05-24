Country performer Cole Swindell will headline the new Hop Country Music Festival at SOZO in Yakima on Sept. 10.
Swindell recently released the single “Never Say Never,” a duet with Lainey Wilson from his new album Stereotype, according to a news release from festival organizers. The Georgia-based artist has 11 No. 1 singles as an artist, and his Grammy-nominated hit “Break Up In The End” was named the NSAI Song of the Year in 2019.
The festival is planned Sept. 9-10 at SOZO, 2200 S. 36th Avenue in Yakima, with Chinook Fest moving to June 10-12 in Naches. For tickets and more information, go to www.hopcountry.fun.
