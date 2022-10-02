witness

Rod Nelson, a Yakima attorney and poet, is shown here at age 3 with his grandparents at their home in Selah, where he was raised and educated. The rifle belongs to his grandfather.

The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this monthly poetry column, which runs the first Sunday of every month. It features inland Washington poets and poems selected from Poet’s Brew and the monthly Yakima Coffeehouse Poets open mic.

About the poet

‘Witness’

Smooth black metal shiny black metal cold black metal

just stroke that sweet sixteen-inch barrel

get your man-card issued

earn your Call of Duty badge of honor

be a Guitar Hero for a day.

This ain’t your grandpa’s double barrel

or your old man’s thirty-aught-six

but a real life, bona fide war machine

the Nazi’s sturmgewehr.

Easily ejaculating sixty shots in a minute

loaded with hollow points

packin’ a punch like an AK-47

and with green optic sights

no need to be a marksman to hit

nine-year-olds

pretending sleep under their seat

tearing ragged holes in little bodies.

Do not look away. Do not cancel those

screams.

Do not muffle those last whimpers.

They need a witness.

That smooth barrel

those green optic sights

those hollow points.

Now I lay me down to sleep

not ever to open my eyes

not even a peep.

Give me a witness and Jesus said

If you know the good to do

and do not do it

it is a sin

and is not the first purpose

of any tribe any society any nation

to protect its young?

We need a witness

a witness to LaPierre’s non sequitur

only good guys with guns can stop a bad guy

with a gun.

Thirty-seven in Uvalde couldn’t stop one with

a gun

but, hey, Wayne’s cold mil a year will buy a lot

of beer.

I said we need a witness —

those sixty hollow points

those unidentifiable child corpses with little

arms and little legs.

Who will be a witness?

Not Mr. Carlson, who says,

Those folks up in Buffalo are fixing to replace

you son.

Then protests he weren’t the trigger man.

But that little F--- — Tucker drove the boy to

the Top Friendly,

with his AR-15 and his second amendment.

Never-mind, Tucker’s thirty-five mil a year will

buy more than just beer

(like six yachts and eleven cars).

And if you know the good to do and do not

do it …

Yet Senators,

bloated with thoughts and prayers

count NRA dollars

cash gun industry checks,

(Seventy bil a year and what’s right and

what’s wrong, become a lot less clear)

and work up watery eyes for the camera

talking of dark hearts and mental illness.

But fifty Senators don’t pass legislation.

Is not the first purpose of any society, any

nation

to protect its young?

We need a witness.

But over at that steel-plated cultural

bathysphere

that used to be the Supreme Court

charged with protecting the people’s rights

the people’s unalienable rights to life, liberty

and the pursuit of happiness,

Clarence and Samuel say

It’s Okay

for lunatics to pack heat in the street

And shake their secret Yale handshake

imagining themselves Philosopher Kings

in their Federalist Society hall of mirrors.

But Plato’s ghost is aghast.

More like Bosch’s buck-toothed Ship of Fools

on voyage to medieval religious rule.

Where are the words “well-regulated” in their

strict construction?

Where is Wyatt Earp’s gun-less Dodge City in

their historical perspective

and where are the children’s unalienable

rights to life and liberty in their

pontifications?

Did those children not have a heartbeat?

A smile? A giggle?

Did they not feel the wind on their faces?

Were they not loved?

Give me a witness.

Crawl into those little caskets

comfort those tiny torn bodies

see those small faces

listen to those screams

hear those final whimpers

those last gasps for life.

Stand up!

Show me a witness.

I said, stand up!

Give them a witness!

— Rod Nelson

