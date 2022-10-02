The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this monthly poetry column, which runs the first Sunday of every month. It features inland Washington poets and poems selected from Poet’s Brew and the monthly Yakima Coffeehouse Poets open mic.
Learn more about the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.
About the poet
Rod Nelson is a spoken-word poet from Yakima. He is pictured here, at age 3, with his grandparents at their home in Selah, where he was raised and educated. The rifle belongs to his grandfather.
‘Witness’
Smooth black metal shiny black metal cold black metal
just stroke that sweet sixteen-inch barrel
get your man-card issued
earn your Call of Duty badge of honor
be a Guitar Hero for a day.
This ain’t your grandpa’s double barrel
or your old man’s thirty-aught-six
but a real life, bona fide war machine
the Nazi’s sturmgewehr.
Easily ejaculating sixty shots in a minute
loaded with hollow points
packin’ a punch like an AK-47
and with green optic sights
no need to be a marksman to hit
nine-year-olds
pretending sleep under their seat
tearing ragged holes in little bodies.
Do not look away. Do not cancel those
screams.
Do not muffle those last whimpers.
They need a witness.
That smooth barrel
those green optic sights
those hollow points.
Now I lay me down to sleep
not ever to open my eyes
not even a peep.
Give me a witness and Jesus said
If you know the good to do
and do not do it
it is a sin
and is not the first purpose
of any tribe any society any nation
to protect its young?
We need a witness
a witness to LaPierre’s non sequitur
only good guys with guns can stop a bad guy
with a gun.
Thirty-seven in Uvalde couldn’t stop one with
a gun
but, hey, Wayne’s cold mil a year will buy a lot
of beer.
I said we need a witness —
those sixty hollow points
those unidentifiable child corpses with little
arms and little legs.
Who will be a witness?
Not Mr. Carlson, who says,
Those folks up in Buffalo are fixing to replace
you son.
Then protests he weren’t the trigger man.
But that little F--- — Tucker drove the boy to
the Top Friendly,
with his AR-15 and his second amendment.
Never-mind, Tucker’s thirty-five mil a year will
buy more than just beer
(like six yachts and eleven cars).
And if you know the good to do and do not
do it …
Yet Senators,
bloated with thoughts and prayers
count NRA dollars
cash gun industry checks,
(Seventy bil a year and what’s right and
what’s wrong, become a lot less clear)
and work up watery eyes for the camera
talking of dark hearts and mental illness.
But fifty Senators don’t pass legislation.
Is not the first purpose of any society, any
nation
to protect its young?
We need a witness.
But over at that steel-plated cultural
bathysphere
that used to be the Supreme Court
charged with protecting the people’s rights
the people’s unalienable rights to life, liberty
and the pursuit of happiness,
Clarence and Samuel say
It’s Okay
for lunatics to pack heat in the street
And shake their secret Yale handshake
imagining themselves Philosopher Kings
in their Federalist Society hall of mirrors.
But Plato’s ghost is aghast.
More like Bosch’s buck-toothed Ship of Fools
on voyage to medieval religious rule.
Where are the words “well-regulated” in their
strict construction?
Where is Wyatt Earp’s gun-less Dodge City in
their historical perspective
and where are the children’s unalienable
rights to life and liberty in their
pontifications?
Did those children not have a heartbeat?
A smile? A giggle?
Did they not feel the wind on their faces?
Were they not loved?
Give me a witness.
Crawl into those little caskets
comfort those tiny torn bodies
see those small faces
listen to those screams
hear those final whimpers
those last gasps for life.
Stand up!
Show me a witness.
I said, stand up!
Give them a witness!
— Rod Nelson
