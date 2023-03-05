The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this monthly poetry column, which runs the first Sunday of every month. It features inland Washington poets and poems selected from Poet’s Brew and the monthly Yakima Coffeehouse Poets open mic.
About the poet
Karen Gookin grew up in the dry-land farming country of north-central Montana. Her poetry typically considers family life in that expansive land, as well as in the shrub-steppe surrounding the Kittitas Valley. Now retired, Gookin taught English at Central Washington University for 30 years and played flute/piccolo with the Yakima Symphony Orchestra for nearly 20. Several of her poems appear in regional and online poetry journals, including Yakima Coffeehouse Poets chapbooks. “Train Talk” appeared in the 2020 Shrub-Steppe Journal. She and her husband, Larry, live in Ellensburg. Catch Gookin as the featured reader at YCP Open Mic at The Larson Gallery at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8.
‘Train Talk’
for Rob
He did not look like the life he’d lived —
pudgy, amiable and ruddy now
with the wine of day-long happy hours,
yet he would tell us what we never knew
before, translating dark memories
we’d come to treasure but couldn’t explain —
For me, the cold, long blow of train whistles
moaning through my childhood nights.
For you, those same nights riding the whine
and click of whistle and wheels as you slept
in your brother’s bed. This Ram-rod heard them, too.
Just talk, he said, and then he laid it out:
two long, one short, the last one longest
as every train approaches a crossing, passes
through, moves ahead. The beauty of such
purpose when four whistles blow ripples now
in waves that reassure the children we were:
There is a plan. There is a promise. There is
a peace in learning from a spent old man
who still knows more, a language to remember
him now, when any whistle blows.
