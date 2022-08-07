The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this monthly poetry column, which runs the first Sunday of every month. It features inland Washington poets and poems selected from Poet’s Brew and the monthly Yakima Coffeehouse Poets open mic.
Learn more about the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.
About the poet
Suzanne Bishop grew up in Yakima and returned to the Valley after completing her master of science in horticulture. Outside of working on apple and cherry research projects, she devotes time exploring the connections of science and art, leveraging the beauty and intricacies she finds to inspire peoples’ own curiosity of the world around them. This poem was written in honor of her first child, Avyanna Bishop, and the journey many women venture through to find healing after pregnancy loss.
‘The Waterfall’
We awoke congratulating ourselves on four years of marriage
Out hands hugging my belly tightly round from 32 weeks and four days of pregnancy
Despite instinctual nervousness
uncharted waters seemed smooth that day.
I’m sorry, there’s no heartbeat.
No stopping it now, that force that pulls me under.
Death’s stinging steals my footing.
I’m washed into “right here, right now.”
Doors close and love amplifies the emotional thunder.
It warns me of the fall ahead.
I hold my breath.
Regardless of the white paper i lie on, proving gravity
I can’t feel it and reach for something to hold onto
Tears, heart, stomach drop.
My husband’s hands soften the fall.
I come up for air.
Hearing cries of life next door still makes for an abrupt landing.
Swallowed by numbing grief time keeps flowing,
swiftly pulling me around the next bend.
She’s gone too soon.
Loss is felt throughout a woman’s body
Blood pressures rise from pent up sorrow
Milk ducts ache with love longing to be expressed
Arms go limp with emptiness
Ears rupture from the silence in our home
Stretched ribs protest finding their previous shape
Stitched labium burns furiously at the unfairness
In time I learn to ride each wave with a raft of softened surrender.
Were these rapids of emotion or hormones?
Both
My husband’s loyalty is my lifeline
Patiently reminding me of a truth I ground myself in
Although the umbilical cord was cut
the spiritual connection between mother and child will never be severed
