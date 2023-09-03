The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this monthly poetry column, which runs the first Sunday of every month. It features inland Washington poets and poems selected from Poet’s Brew and the monthly Yakima Coffeehouse Poets open mic.
Learn more about the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.
About the poet
Betty Van Ryder has enjoyed living in Yakima for many years. Her career as a teacher gave her an opportunity to share the love of literature and writing. Today her days are filled with League of Women Voters’ activities, swimming, gardening, re-reading favorite authors’ works and current nonfiction, producing art, and miscellaneous writing including a monthly letter to the editor in the Yakima Herald-Republic.
‘The Child I Knew’
The world presses in.
We can’t control our time and what we must do.
Can we reconcile fact and fiction in our lives?
A child I knew
Played with buttons
That became robust kings and delicate queens
with rhinestone tiaras.
This child dwells in me still
Reading Oz books and dreaming of Snow White’s Prince
And paralleling lives of fact and fiction.
If adults only dream of fairies and mermaids
Who is to do the work of the world?
So children may have books and paints
To carry out their dreams.
Some adults who share the fairy world
Would gladly shed their grown-up burdens
Set aside their cares and
Tour once again the garden
Where fairies nestle in hyacinths
Sprites bathe in daffodils
And elves nap against toadstools.
Some children never know the fairy world.
They build towers with their blocks
But do not imagine elves and fairies dwelling there
Blocks become ten story office buildings where
They sit rigidly behind their polished oak desks.
