The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this monthly poetry column, which runs the first Sunday of every month. It features inland Washington poets and poems selected from Poet’s Brew and the monthly Yakima Coffeehouse Poets open mic.
Learn more about the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.
About the poet
Carol Cox is a business owner in Ellensburg. Over her years in business, her store has hosted numerous open mics, live music performances, art showings and poetry readings.
Pinocchio
My name is Pinocchio.
I am a girl
A pretty little doll
Set upon a shelf
To be taken down and played with by real people.
Dance little puppet, dance.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
All my life I have dreamed of being a real person
To cut the strings that bind me.
And dance freely to my own rhythms.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
My Father was a real person.
My mother was a puppet.
My Brother was a real person.
My sister was a puppet like me.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
They lied to me and told me I was real
But I could see the truth.
The real children ran rough, rowdy, and wild on the playground.
They tugged my braids
And pinched my skin.
"That means they like you" the adults said.
So I tried to join their play, running after them with kisses,
But my tethers stopped me short.
"That's not becoming a young lady."
"Pretty is as pretty does."
They placed me back on my shelf,
Legs primly crossed.
"Set there and think about what you've done."
"Don't speak until you're spoken to."
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
So I stayed on my shelf
Reading fables about pretty little princesses
Waiting for handsome princes to rescue them
So that they could live happily ever after.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
My sister was a cheerleader.
She dated the football star.
I was an awkward eleven year old girl.
I wanted to be a pretty doll like her.
One bright azure day in fall my mother took her out of town to the Doctor.
Hushed voices in the living room, punctuated by the angry rise of my Father's voice, when they returned.
My sister dropped out of high school.
She spent the gray winter months cloistered in her room as her belly swelled.
I would sometimes see her former boyfriend playing rough, and rowdy, and wild on the football field.
One frosty night in early spring my sister went to the hospital.
When she returned her belly no longer swelled.
Her arms and her spirit were empty
A puppet slumped on her shelf.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
As I entered middle school my awkward angles became awkward curves.
The real people became more emboldened and persistent with their grabs.
"That means they like you."
I snuck in the school bathroom to doll up my face with the makeup my parents had forbidden.
I dressed in clothes that accentuated my budding bumps.
"She's asking for it."
"Slut."
"Whore."
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
At the age of seventeen I moved in with an older man who my parents disapproved of.
I had his child.
A few weeks after my son was born I went out with friends for the first time in months.
I felt exhilarated by my taste of freedom.
When I returned my baby's Father yanked my tethers.
He throw me on the floor and pummeled my face purple and bloody.
"You better learn your place."
"You made your bed. Now lie in it."
I stayed for awhile, but after a night of shattering glass, my son trembling in my arms, I took him and left.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
I went to work in a group home where the state placed children that nobody wanted -- not even foster homes.
One girl had been in dozens of foster homes by the age of ten.
Many girls had been impregnated by their Fathers, or other family members.
Many more children had been sexually abused by family members.
Others had, in turn, sexually abused other children.
One boy was the father of four (known) children by the age of fourteen.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
I was working graveyards in the group home.
Going to school days,
While trying to be a good mom,
And balancing an unstable relationship,
When I had my abortion.
One in four women I am told,
But I felt so alone.
"Murderer."
"Baby killer."
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
From time to time politicians would visit the group home where I worked.
I recognized them as the puppet masters.
They had the power to change things.
They had the power to pass laws that would release the strings,
But of course they didn't.
They want to hold on to their power.
Political posturing and photo ops.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
I recall watching, with rapt attention, the Clarence Thomas hearings for Supreme Court Justice --
Supreme Puppet Master.
I marveled at Anita Hill's calm dignity as she spoke truth to power,
Only to be belittled and ridiculed by the puppet masters.
I remember feeling as if something had died inside of me as I turned off the television --
A miscarriage of justice, of hope, of validity.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
All these memories are from very long ago.
I am no longer a pretty little doll.
I am tattered and battered from a lifetime of experiences.
My hair is gray.
My stuffing is unraveling.
I have lost my teeth.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
And I am very real.
The totality of my experiences,
The hardships,
The challenges,
The victories,
The defeats,
All the people I have ever known, loved, nurtured, and lost
Have solidified into the reality of my existence
A kaleidoscope radiating outward in a Big Bang explosion
Ultraviolet
Neon
Super nova
Primal screaming "I am!"
And each and every woman, who is, or has ever been, is her own unfolding universe.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Today the Supreme Puppet Masters overturned Roe vs. Wade.
High above us they perch in the rafters
Black cloaks billowing with self importance
Like dark angels
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
I raise my arms.
With a snip I sever the cord.
I watch as the cloaks swirl aloft
Giant birds of prey
And then fall flaccidly to the ground beneath my feet.
I bend down and strap on my dancing shoes.
I twist and shout. I do the fandango.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
I look around
And see a flash mob of woman, men, allies,
Each reaching up to unloose the bindings,
And join in the dance.
They dance in the streets.
They dance on the ceiling.
They dance the watusi, the two-step, and the tango.
Matilda is waltzing
Ballerinas pirouette
pole dancers undulate
Grandmothers shake their groove thing.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
While beneath our feet,
Stiletto staccatos rend, tear, grind, the masters' robes
Until there is nothing left but ash,
And can-can kicks scatter the ash like confetti
To be swept away into the dustbins of history.
