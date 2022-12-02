The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this monthly poetry column, which runs the first Sunday of every month. It features inland Washington poets and poems selected from Poet’s Brew and the monthly Yakima Coffeehouse Poets open mic.
Learn more about the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.
About the poet
Olivia Jean Hernández is a writing instructor at Yakima Valley College. Her grandfather, Frank Hernández, moved to Wapato in the 1960s. Many know and love him from his two decades as the security guard at Davis High School.
‘Piedras Negras’ (Black Stones)
My abuelito is from a town called black stones.
Piedras Negras.
I didn’t fully recognize his past until I was older.
As is often the case in families like mine, the most crucial facts do not become clear until you ask after them.
We know that we love each other and we fill in all of the other information later.
I have asked so many questions.
My abuelito is from a town called Piedras Negras.
In the state of Coahuila.
My grandpa has always loved horses.
When he was young, on the eve of finally having a horse of his own to ride, on the rancho near his home, it broke his heart when his family moved for work.
I heard that story in the car.
Fourteen years old and driving back and forth from high school.
Early nightfall in the winter after basketball practices.
The radio playing softly, and my grandpa filling the silence with short stories.
My abuelito is from a town called Piedras Negras.
In the state of Coahuila.
As a child, he and his friends loved matadors.
He got it through his head that every boy grew up to be a bullfighter.
And he was so scared.
Finally relieved to discover that he could be whoever he wanted.
As an adult, sitting near my abuelito in our family’s kitchen,
Sometimes he will tell stories without warning.
Small details and shorts jaunts into his memory.
Explaining the origin of his sense of humor.
The wrinkles in the corners of his eyes.
My abuelito is from a town called Piedras Negras.
In the state of Coahuila.
He moved to my hometown when he was still a kid.
To work in the fields that spread across the valley in the middle of this state.
Once, as a young man, he told us that he fell from a rickety walkway into the drying hops below his feet.
I listened to this story for the first time at the age of twenty-eight.
My abuelo has long been my favorite person in the world.
And I never knew how close he had come to falling deeper,
Of being submerged entirely,
Of him never knowing me.
And I never knowing him.
Never knowing what it means that he is from a town called Piedras Negras.
black stones.
