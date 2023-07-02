The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this monthly poetry column, which runs the first Sunday of every month. It features inland Washington poets and poems selected from Poet’s Brew and the monthly Yakima Coffeehouse Poets open mic.
About the poet
Margaret France is a proud graduate of A.C. Davis High School, Grinnell College and UC Davis. She's ambivalent about WSU, but graduated from there, too. Her work appears in ABO: Interactive Journal for Women in the Arts, 1640-1830; The Journal of Popular Culture; Digital Defoe and other less scholarly outlets. She published her first book, "The Genius of Bob's Burgers: Comedy, Culture, and Onion-Tended Consequences," earlier this year. She joined the English Department at Yakima Valley College in 2019 and thinks her students and colleagues are the cat's pajamas. When she's not writing or teaching, she enjoys practicing ashtanga yoga, exhorting her fellow local queers to listen to more Kylie Minogue (the new stuff is GOOD), and playing in her band, Handsome Nephew.
Our parents never dressed us alike
Our parents never dressed us alike
We were so good in our domains separate but together
bound two whole girls now two whole women
bound by a placenta
besides our Wonder Woman swimsuits it was the only garment we wore together, and how we miss that proximity now.
But when we were young the world seemed so big we could each take half
Varsity letters for you a smoke-filled dressing room for me
I take the cloves and guitarists and leave you
wrestlers
Zimas
a prom court
your magnificent body that delights you only in motion
nourished only in the dark.
Smarts for me and for you, the miracle of your stride, the ferocity of your brow and most of all the delicate beauty of your chin, the gentle tip of the oval where your features live, some of them mine but yours sharper, always lit
from both sides
And such chin!
Round but has a point I’ve never mastered, your point,
you could wiggle your nose and your ears and now you make your entire head into something to follow and guide your
children who can’t follow your words but
know so much from your face your children who can’t understand how we are the same but know when I hold them the smell is there but the light is gone.
I hold them
they cry
and
I cry because we know the
worst thing is not a stranger but someone who seems like they should not be strange.
The children know I am strange.
And they know you are the smart one and the pretty one the creative one and the practical one and the only one who will wear our father’s face and see two children, so different, and say I love you both, exactly as you are.
-- Margaret France
