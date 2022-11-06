Tadi Betancourt

Tadi Betancourt

 Courtesy photo

The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this monthly poetry column, which runs the first Sunday of every month. It features inland Washington poets and poems selected from Poet’s Brew and the monthly Yakima Coffeehouse Poets open mic.

Learn more about the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.

About the poet

Tadi Betancourt, 26, comes to Central Washington from Appalachia. She has pursued poetry since encountering a Quaker-style poetry group as a freshman in high school. She has participated in poetry groups, open mics and slams ever since. Finding her literary community helps her adjust to her new environment, and, she hopes, will lead to her to becoming a poet laureate one day.

“see that’s the problem with you dykes”

Yikes

sweetie

i’m not going to tiptoe around anyone’s masculinity

i’m not telling you how to live your

Life don’t think you’re entitled to punch

down on

mine

it might be giving you too much credit

to think you’ve had too

much to drink

when you project on me

confidence illuminates the insecurities of others

this is not the first time a stranger

has seen a

threat mirrored in me

your b------t about how i present

is not a good excuse for your

d-----t on my doorstep

the only thing you need to know about me

Sweetie

is that i don’t take criticism from anyone

i wouldn’t take advice from

you’re mad because we do things

that you can’t do

Without worrying about your mommy and daddy

or job

or what your friends might say about you

You’re just mad cause i’m free

you’re mad because

we

live

outside

of those

rules

sit down

and look at your own life

and say,

“Damn

this is what i’m choosing to accept

and that’s why I feel this way

about people who seem to

have so much more freedom than I do.”

when I recognized your self hatred

i felt the accumulation of their reinforcement

that you need to be this person

So that

You

could feel safe

Around the company you keep

you didn’t stutter once

projecting onto me

I want to speak directly

To your

pot of self pity

“there’s no reason you can’t speak up for yourself”

you won’t truly be at peace

as a person until you confront whatever

your demons are

good luck

— Tadi Betancourt

