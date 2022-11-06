The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this monthly poetry column, which runs the first Sunday of every month. It features inland Washington poets and poems selected from Poet’s Brew and the monthly Yakima Coffeehouse Poets open mic.
Learn more about the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.
About the poet
Tadi Betancourt, 26, comes to Central Washington from Appalachia. She has pursued poetry since encountering a Quaker-style poetry group as a freshman in high school. She has participated in poetry groups, open mics and slams ever since. Finding her literary community helps her adjust to her new environment, and, she hopes, will lead to her to becoming a poet laureate one day.
“see that’s the problem with you dykes”
Yikes
sweetie
i’m not going to tiptoe around anyone’s masculinity
i’m not telling you how to live your
Life don’t think you’re entitled to punch
down on
mine
it might be giving you too much credit
to think you’ve had too
much to drink
when you project on me
confidence illuminates the insecurities of others
this is not the first time a stranger
has seen a
threat mirrored in me
your b------t about how i present
is not a good excuse for your
d-----t on my doorstep
the only thing you need to know about me
Sweetie
is that i don’t take criticism from anyone
i wouldn’t take advice from
you’re mad because we do things
that you can’t do
Without worrying about your mommy and daddy
or job
or what your friends might say about you
You’re just mad cause i’m free
you’re mad because
we
live
outside
of those
rules
sit down
and look at your own life
and say,
“Damn
this is what i’m choosing to accept
and that’s why I feel this way
about people who seem to
have so much more freedom than I do.”
when I recognized your self hatred
i felt the accumulation of their reinforcement
that you need to be this person
So that
You
could feel safe
Around the company you keep
you didn’t stutter once
projecting onto me
I want to speak directly
To your
pot of self pity
“there’s no reason you can’t speak up for yourself”
you won’t truly be at peace
as a person until you confront whatever
your demons are
good luck
— Tadi Betancourt
