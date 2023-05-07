The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this monthly poetry column, which runs the first Sunday of every month. It features inland Washington poets and poems selected from Poet’s Brew and the monthly Yakima Coffeehouse Poets open mic.
Learn more about the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.
About the poet
Nils Whitmont grew up in the Yakima Valley as a fearless skateboarder and champion of the arts, be they musical, visual, culinary or literary. One of the earliest expressions of his passion for art and community was the open mic poetry night he founded as a teen in the 1990s. This poem, from that period, distills his timeless style and wisdom.
‘How to write a poem’
1. think about all the ideas in your head about what you think
a poem is
2. take all those ideas and put them in a big black garbage sack
3. put the big black garbage sack out by the curb and wait until
the garbage man comes
4. while you’re waiting think about how when you were a kid you
used to rub crayon over a piece of paper with a leaf
underneath
5. don’t write any poems unless it is absolutely necessary
