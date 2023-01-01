The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this monthly poetry column, which runs the first Sunday of every month. It features inland Washington poets and poems selected from Poet’s Brew and the monthly Yakima Coffeehouse Poets open mic.
Learn more about the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.
About the poet
Ray Victor Iveson is an LGBTQ+ artist from Washington state. You can find them spending time with their husband and aggressive cat, or redoing their home decor for the millionth time.
‘Hormone Replacement Therapy’
It’s like being so full of the sun that I’ll burn alive; I have to take long, freezing baths to cool down.
It’s knowing I’ll always carry this heat on my back, through my veins, in the syringe that saves me (and simultaneously lowers my life expectancy.)
It’s every feverish urge I have being the right-in-the-wrong or the wrong-in-the-right (my body is a puzzle missing half of its pieces).
It’s checking the mirror once, twice, seven times, to make sure I look calm, cool, collected (they don’t tell you that it doesn’t always work.)
It’s attempting to breathe, knowing I don’t have lungs (begging that it won’t burn this time).
It’s rage, it’s every fiery outburst that gets me labeled “political,” it’s defending myself again and again and again. It’s every sobbing fit in the shower, during sex, on the bar-stool. It’s obsessing over the mirror. It’s avoiding the mirror. Changing my pronouns. Changing them back. Trying on clothing. Putting it back. Freezing baths, burning veins, missing lungs. Broken wine glasses, broken bottles, my stupid f---- — broken body.
Or maybe you’re right.
And I just want attention.
