The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this monthly poetry column, which runs the first Sunday of every month. It features inland Washington poets and poems selected from Poet’s Brew and the monthly Yakima Coffeehouse Poets open mic.
Learn more about the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.
About the poet
Samuel Faulk grew up in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. He is a librarian who views the written word as fuel for the soul. He is the author of several books and compilations on Amazon: “The Devil’s Thesaurus,” “My Legs Are On Fire” and “A Voice of Embers.” Most of his writing is rooted in personal experience growing up with cerebral palsy, as well as finding God. He hopes to give a voice to the disabled community and bridge the gap between “Pray for healing” and “I’m comfortable with how God made me.”
‘Growing Up With A Disability Is Very Confusing’
On one hand, you are taught that
the world is not going to understand you
And might be scared of you
on the other hand …
Well, I don’t really have another hand.
From a very young age I held a dichotomy in my mind.
Be independent and do everything you can to be normal …
But also
be comfortable with who you are.
At 26 weeks and 2 pounds,
I was born into the palm of my father’s hand.
My own hand the size of his thumbprint.
the doctor’s nickname for me was miracle
but he charted it spastic
cerebral palsy.
If I survived the year my
nickname would be
lucky.
I survived a whole lot more.
I survived strangers assuming
I couldn’t speak, read, or write.
I survived more than your average
schoolyard bully.
I survived sideways glances
and muffled laughter of things
they’ll never understand.
My left arm is weak,
muscles are tight and unforgiving.
My right arm flexes with fourfold the strength.
A strange dichotomy splitting my body in two.
But who am I?
I’m unpredictable bone aches,
And waves of fatigue.
I’m endless calculations
of stamina and balance.
I’m a scared, tired little kid
just begging for someone to hold my hand.
How can I tell the world who I am
When every morning I wake up
Feeling like the world outside
is a boxing ring and
I have to put on gloves
just to leave the house?
See, the bell rang.
The next match is beginning
and it’s me against the world.
I might as well punch back,
and I’ve got one hell of a right hook.
— Samuel Faulk
