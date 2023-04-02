The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this monthly poetry column, which runs the first Sunday of every month. It features inland Washington poets and poems selected from Poet’s Brew and the monthly Yakima Coffeehouse Poets open mic.
About the poet
Elissa Ball is a freelance writer and comic originally from Yakima. In 2012, Blue Begonia Press published her debut full-length poetry collection titled “The Punks Are Writing Love Songs.” As one of the winners of Yakima Coffeehouse Poets’ annual contest, she will be one of the readers at YCP’s contest celebration at the Larson Gallery at 6 p.m. April 28. She currently lives in Eastern Washington with her charming Chihuahua.
‘Flying Squirrel’
Saw God in a flapping bat?
So have I.
Ever seen a flying
squirrel glide though?
God’s got dark grape eyes,
moss-soft belly.
There’s queerness
in flying sans wings — and
mammal at that!
Queer is the brave float,
the “Hey, here I am!”
trust leap
from hemlock
to porch railing,
somehow landing safely.
O impossible creature.
O forest parachuter.
I was playing Scrabble
by citronella candle
when your gray plop came.
Ghost chipmunk?!
Mouse from space?
Had to flip on the porch light
to illuminate the mystery.
The night I witnessed
that flying squirrel
open up and join the air
my gut grew more sure.
