The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this monthly poetry column, which runs the first Sunday of every month. It features inland Washington poets and poems selected from Poet’s Brew and the monthly Yakima Coffeehouse Poets open mic.
Learn more about the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.
About the poet
Rod “Kenny” Nelson is a spoken-word poet who lives in Yakima. He attended schools in Selah and graduated in 1971. He was the class historian of his graduating class. This poem is an abridged version of one he recited for his class at their 50th reunion. A video of Nelson reciting the unabridged version can be found on his website, kennynelsonpoetry.com.
Tonight, I wander down the backroads
and along the streets of our hometown.
Where memories linger,
hundred-dollar bills tucked into the cracks of the sidewalks.
That “S” on the hill still burns brightly.
There’s a bus stop at that gravel pullout,
a first kiss at the end of that drive,
good vibrations on that old gymnasium dance floor,
a liquor bottle hidden in that culvert,
a car in that weedy ditch,
a summer of teenage love in that old ranch house,
a nearly-knocked-unconscious epiphany on that sports field.
Selah
A town with one red light, a football field, a Ford dealership on the corner, a pharmacy on the other, a grocery store, three taverns, a bowling alley, a 25-cent per person movie theater, a public library next to city hall, a drive-in, three cops, several ball fields, a swimming pool and an array of churches.
This was our hometown
when we appeared in alphabetical order
in a creaky auditorium,
still as innocent as a little girl’s first giggle.
Future Farmers of America and Betty Crocker Homemakers,
motocross racers and weight-class wrestlers,
cheerleaders and valedictorians-to-be,
budding rock musicians and aspiring ministers,
point guards and quarterbacks,
honky-tonk women and homecoming princesses,
Fletcher Road El Camino racers, shade-tree mechanics, Pee-Chee poets and snow-blind friends.
Vikings, Dolphins, Vikettes.
Where would we be without each other?
Growing up in a town where the girls on the rooter bus on the way back from the game could hold hands and sing “Hey Jude” along with the radio.
Who would we be, without the other?
Born in ‘53, we were indeed fortunate sons,
though our older brothers visited those PTSD inducing rice paddies.
But we knew that Jupiter was aligning with Mars,
and we were at the dawn of the age of Aquarius.
With teachers who cared,
Hanford who read us Laura Ingalls Wilder,
Phipps who told us about a world outside our little town,
Rowland who gave us enthusiasm and soccer,
Delzer, Dorich and Lalley who taught us discipline
McClean, Cozza, Archer and Lalley again who taught us to think,
Worby who taught us not to take things too seriously,
Brothers, who gave us our most important lesson — kindness.
Linden, Mitchell, Maier and Pearson showed us the nuances of life,
Sandsberry and Allgaier helped us to hear the sounds and voices of the world,
Munroe and Sagare taught us the intricacies of cells and kitchens,
and Coach Carlon’s reassurance, “two inches necessity, the rest just luxury boys!”
And our parents, parents of our friends, parents of our girlfriends and boyfriends,
all keeping an eye on us in our little town.
If man could land on the moon,
then something was happening,
and we were at the cusp,
heading off with our caps and gowns.
Here we are,
a half century later,
returned home,
back with our tribe.
Though not all of us could make it.
Broad-smiled, all-around nice guy, Dale Wilson, gone early.
Tall, quiet, Steve Wilson, gone even earlier.
Gentle, unassuming Jerry Mitchell faded away before we had even disbanded.
That rascal Allen Weeks, with his Cheshire grin, fallen before our thirtieth reunion.
My partner in crime, Tim Matson, out for a smoke and off to his spirit in the sky.
Voted most intelligent, redheaded, square jawed Mike Miller, my mentor, has made his exit.
Carol Watkins who stayed in Selah and served on the school board — gone.
Dave Best, who joined us from St. John and lettered in wrestling and football — gone.
Craig Growth and Rod Horner, driving trucks to the very end — fallen.
Ever serious Kathleen Rice, who learned four languages, with her beloved son now.
Mike Ice, who I would like to hug and say, it’s OK now — gone.
Our tall soft-spoken track star, Pat Walker — gone.
Free-spirited, Kris Hand, with her long dark hair — gone.
The big guy with the big laugh, our football center, Curtis Harris — gone.
Frank Brugnone, in God’s forgiving hands now.
Ruth Price’s taller, talkative twin sister, Barb, tending God’s gardens.
Our redheaded lonely girl, Sharon Alvord — gone.
Pretty, diminutive Deanna Whitehead’s star burns brightly in the night sky.
One of our Latin scholars, Melinda Smith — gone.
Nick Lockett, who joined us from Toppenish and did it his way — gone.
And just this past year, our downhill ski racer, the kid with the Buddy Holly glasses, Tim Shelton — gone.
A big part of us is missing,
but there’s still a great American novel here,
not yet finished,
cruisin’ down the avenue in a white Chevy Impala
and our departed brothers and sisters are in the back seat,
sipping beers,
just watching the final few chapters unfold.
— Rod Nelson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.