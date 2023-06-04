The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this monthly poetry column, which runs the first Sunday of every month. It features inland Washington poets and poems selected from Poet’s Brew and the monthly Yakima Coffeehouse Poets open mic.
Learn more about the organization at www.yakimacoffeehouse
poets.com and www.facebook.com/Yakima
CoffeeHousePoets.
About the poet
Jillian Calahan is a poet and short story writer from the Pacific Northwest. When she’s not writing, you can find her at a bookstore, chilling with her four cats and two dogs, crafting, or taking too many pictures of pretty sunsets.
‘Church Bells’
I stand at the entrance
of a parish with no doors,
wondering if I will be welcomed back inside.
I haven’t attended an evergreen mass
in what feels like an eternity.
One step onto the forest floor
and twigs snap beneath the weight of heresy.
My footfall echoes like a hymn
through empty steeples.
Two steps,
a sacred breeze cradles my face.
I close my eyes and feel the rain
as it falls through the canopy,
baptizing me.
Three steps,
and the fog rolls in
like billows of Frankincense
from a swinging thurible.
I take a seat on a fallen pew at the river’s edge
and confess my sins at the pulpit of pines,
shedding my sediment to the rush of holy waters.
I say a prayer as I run my fingers over rosary bark.
Fresh sap sticks to my fingers, anointing my skin.
Thunder rolls off the choir’s tongue
as I make my way back out
of the perish with no doors.
I hear the crow’s caw as it echoes through the branches.
Church bells
I have been forgiven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.