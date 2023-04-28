Wine is more than just a beverage in a glass. It is a story, a poem, a history and a geography lesson.
It would not have the flavors, tannins, acidity or alcohol that it has, in the way that it has them, if the grapes weren’t grown where they were grown or if the wine wasn’t made in the way it was made.
Wine carries with it a sense of place.
This is common knowledge in the old world but is much slower to be recognized here in the new world. If you travel to Italy, you will quickly learn that the best ham comes from Parma, the best pistachios from Bronte, the best Sangiovese from Tuscany and the best Nebbiolo from Piemonte.
They understand that the characteristics of their food and wine have regional roots; they would not be the same if grown elsewhere.
This truth rings true across the world, from the Grand Cru vineyards of Champagne and Burgundy, to the quality of Cabernet from Napa Valley, to the high-altitude Malbec from the Uco Valley in Argentina.
The Yakima Valley is no exception. It is rapidly beginning to show that it possesses special sites with world-class characteristics best suited for certain varietals, and few are more intimately aware of this truth than Coman Dinn of Co Dinn Cellars.
Dinn has had experience in the wine industry, first in Napa, Calif., then at Hogue Cellars in Prosser, before establishing his own winery in Sunnyside. The move from Napa to the Yakima Valley wasn’t, as some would assume, a downgrade.
The Yakima Valley carries potential unique to this region.
According to Dinn, the transition came about due to “the opportunity to be part of an exciting new region, and the fact that the grapes and wines my prospective employer was using and making were better than the ones my current employer was using and making.”
It was an opportunity that carried legitimate potential.
It was not long after establishing himself in the Valley that he began to recognize the quality of certain sites and the potential of their inherent characteristics.
“The defining characteristics are the east-west trending ridges and associated slopes with well-drained, thin soils at the optimal elevations above the river. The ridges allow for valleys that funnel away cold air, protecting the vines from cold and orienting them at the best angle to the sun,” Dinn said.
This creates a favorable environment for grape vines in general, but the uniquely special sites take it a step further.
In comparing these vineyards to the old world, Dinn has much to say.
“The concept of Grand Cru or Premier Cru is a site that produces superior wines year in and year out, so much so that it becomes recognized as special,” Dinn said.
“In the Yakima Valley, this means having an elevation which guarantees a long frost-free season and minimizes winter damage, and a soil profile, slope and aspect which is appropriate for the variety grown to produce at its best. In addition, the grower must be top notch.”
Dinn works with multiple special sites within the Valley, one of which is Elephant Mountain Vineyard.
“The Elephant Mountain Vineyard, in my opinion, is one of the crown jewels of the Washington — and for that matter, the West Coast — wine industry," he said. "It is a high elevation, perfectly south-facing slope and is farmed for the highest quality wine possible. It is a true new-world Grand Cru site in every sense. The combination of attention to detail and viticultural expertise applied to a world-class site yields the quality and consistency I have dreamed of since I got started in this craft.”
Walking through the vineyard with owner Joe Hattrup, it was easy to see his passion for the site. He possesses a deeply focused attention to detail, catering to every vine and vineyard block, in an effort to create uniformity throughout the vineyard so that every vine produces fruit of the highest quality.
The quality of each vineyard block comes from its unique location.
“EMV (Elephant Mountain Vineyard) in particular has distinct advantages due to its elevations and location within the Yakima Valley. We are able to retain acids for extended periods of time and hold longer ripening windows to get extremely high-quality results with our fruit. The elevations and aspect to the southwest along with very consistent soils allows us to produce extremely consistent results of high-quality fruit from the top to the bottom of our blocks,” Hattrup said.
“EMV’s elevations and location in the western end of the Yakima Valley AVA extend our frost-free season on average of 30 days longer than most sites in Eastern Washington. Therefore, we can get phenolically ripe fruit and retain great balance in our brixes, TA and pH. This allows us to deliver great fruit to a wide range of wine styles across a long harvest window.”
Note that phenolic ripeness refers to the maturity of the flavor profile, brix is a measurement of sugar level, and TA and pH are measurements of acidity.
Sourcing fruit from a site like this is a winemaker’s dream, but the winemaker also has a part to play in doing justice to the fruit upon harvest. Dinn’s particular focus is to make classically styled wines in order to best display the beauty of the fruit.
To Dinn, a classically styled wine is “a wine made in the tradition of a recognized old-world traditional style such as Bordeaux, Burgundy, Northern Rhone, Southern Rhone, Loire, Champagne, Port, Tuscany, Rioja etc. These wines are recognized around the world and provide a context for comparison and appreciation.”
To achieve this, Dinn is intentional about his approach.
“I use traditional methods of processing with modern equipment. The wines are aged and finished in a manner stylistically consistent with the originals in terms of structure, dryness, alcohol, oak, etc.,” Dinn said.
“While it is possible to utilize stylistic flourishes such as excessive oak, my goal is to let the site’s characteristics shine through within the context of the style, and without excess or artifice. There is very nice French oak in the wines, but it frames rather than dominates the fruit.”
Co Dinn’s entire lineup showcases fruit from high-quality sites and exhibits pleasurable wines of finesse and elegance. The quality is undeniable. Tasting notes for two of the wines are below, but all wines are highly recommended.
• 2016 Elephant Mountain Vineyard Red Blend is a left bank Bordeaux-style blend consisting of 63% Cabernet Sauvignon, 17% Merlot, 11% Petit Verdot and 9% Malbec. It spent 22 months in 63% new French oak.
It exhibits pronounced aromatics with very attractive cassis, blackberry, mint and pepper. The flavors are beautifully concentrated, framed by firm chalky tannins and fresh acidity giving a rich and elegant mouthfeel.
The flavor profile is layered with cassis, black cherry and violets at the fore- to midpalate, giving way to gentle cocoa and cinnamon, showing the deft use of French oak, as well as overtones reminiscent of a mountain lake. This wine absolutely bursts with complexity and elegance.
• The 2017 Roskamp Vineyard Chardonnay was sourced from a single north-facing vineyard on Snipes Mountain, which boasts well-drained, gravelly subsoils overlaid by shallow topsoil.
It is barrel fermented and aged sur lie (on the fine lees, a yeast byproduct that adds complexity) for 17 months in 25% new French oak.
The aromas exhibit class with saline, floral and oak spice notes. The palate is incredibly silky with mouthwatering acidity and attractive lingering flavors. The profile begins with baked apple and poached pear leading to saline, jasmine and oak spice. An elegant Chardonnay capable of elevating any well paired meal.
The best way to find and purchase Co Dinn’s wine is online at codinncellars.com, in the wine club, or better yet, in person at the winery in Sunnyside, 501 Grant Ave. They are open Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Appointments are recommended.
Dinn is a wealth of knowledge and will gladly walk you through his lineup, leaving you with a pleased palate and a deeper understanding of the beauty of the Yakima Valley.
Chad Douglas is a Wine and Spirit Education Trust Level 3-certified wine consultant and pediatrician in Yakima. He submits occasional columns for Explore.
