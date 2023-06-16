Union Gap’s Old Town Days and Civil War Reenactment is set to make a grand return this Father’s Day weekend at the Central Washington Agricultural Museum, 4508 Main St. in Union Gap. As the largest local event of its kind during the year, it promises to captivate attendees with historical charm and engaging activities. With hundreds of reenactment actors and civilians participating throughout the weekend, visitors are in for an immersive experience.
The highlight of the event will be the four thrilling reenactment battles, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Witness the intense clashes that bring history to life right before your eyes. And that’s not all: The popular Old Time Dance will take place Saturday evening, providing an opportunity to dance in period-correct clothing. The public is welcome to join.
Returning this year is the beloved Education Station Scavenger Hunt, which attracted over 200 enthusiastic kids last year. Explore the history camps and learn about various aspects of life during the Civil War. From the medics’ tent to telegraph operations, darning socks, making cannonballs and even writing letters to soldiers, this unique hunt promises an educational and entertaining experience. Upon completing the scavenger hunt, kids will receive a small gift as a token of their efforts.
In addition to the reenactments and scavenger hunt, the ag museum itself offers a fascinating journey through time. Take a ride on the renowned "Dollywood Trams" — yes, the museum’s trams are actually from Dollywood in Tennessee — and explore the expansive 15-plus acres of captivating exhibits. Don’t miss the vintage apple packing line, the blacksmith shop, the Olde Letterpress museum, the Lindeman Building and other attractions that will keep you thoroughly entertained between the battles. On Saturday afternoon, be sure to attend author Ellen Allmendinger's discussion about her book, "We Went West: Civil War Soldiers of the Yakima Valley."
For the second consecutive year, the Father’s Day 3.2K (2 miles) race will be held, allowing participants to discover scenic Fullbright Park and the ag museum. Join the event with your kids, grandkids, or challenge yourself. It’s a fantastic way to get motivated and kick-start an exercise plan if you’ve been looking for an excuse to get off the couch.
No need to worry about hunger pangs during Old Town Days — there will be a diverse selection of food vendors to satisfy your cravings. Notably, the James Beard Award-winning Los Hernandez Tamales will be among the vendors. Additionally, from 6-10 a.m. Saturday, the Union Gap Police Department will be serving its popular pancake breakfast.
For more information and event details, visit the official website of Union Gap Old Town Days at centralwaagmuseum.org. Prepare to be transported to a bygone era and create lasting memories with your family at this unforgettable Father’s Day weekend event.
• Eric Patrick is director of tourism for Union Gap. Email him at info@visituniongap.com.
