Yakima Valley Libraries will have activities in celebration of Children’s Day-El Día de los Niños on April 28 and 29.
The Yakima Central and Sunnyside libraries will have family events on April 29 and other Valley libraries will have drop-in activities, according to a news release.
Children’s Day-El Día de los Niños has been celebrated on April 30 in Mexico and other Latin American countries since 1925. The day honors the importance of childhood and the well-being of children.
“Not only are these events an important reflection of the diversity and culture of the Yakima Valley, they provide an opportunity for Yakima Valley Libraries to better connect with the whole community,” said programming librarian Krystal Corbray in a news release.
“And, as library staff, we get to engage in one of the most fun and impactful parts of our work: promoting the value of strong literacy skills and the many ways the library can help turn young readers into lifelong learners.”
Children and teens who attend the events in Yakima and Sunnyside will be able to take a free book home, while supplies last.
Events for April 29 include:
• Yakima Central Library, 102 N. Third St., drop-in crafts and activities from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
10:30-11 a.m., musical performance by YAMA youth orchestra.
11-11:30 a.m., story time.
1-2 p.m., musical performance by YAMA youth orchestra with an instrument show and tell.
• Sunnyside Community Library, 621 Grant Ave., drop-in crafts and activities from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
10:30-11 a.m., bilingual story time.
11:15 a.m.-noon and 1:15-2 p.m., Lotería (Mexican bingo).
noon-12:30 p.m. Valley Performer Arts performance.
12:45-2:30 p.m. family-friendly movie time.
Children’s Day/El Día de los Niños drop-in crafts will be available on April 28, during regular library hours at the following locations:
• Buena, 801 Buena Road, 1-6 p.m.
• Granger, 508 Sunnyside Ave., 1-6 p.m.
• Harrah, 21 E. Pioneer St., noon-5 p.m.
• Mabton, 415 B St., 1-6 p.m.
• Toppenish, 1 S. Elm St., 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Zillah, 109 Seventh St., 1-6 p.m.
Children’s Day/El Día de los Niños drop-in crafts will be available on April 29, during regular library hours at the following locations:
• Moxee, 255 W. Seattle Ave., 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Naches, 303 Naches Ave., noon-5 p.m.
• Selah, 106 S. Second St., 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Terrace Heights, 4011 Commonwealth Road, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Wapato, 119 E. Third St., 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
• West Valley, 223 S. 72nd Ave., 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
