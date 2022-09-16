Every year, the Central Washington State Fair has plenty to offer.
Whether coming for the food, rides or animal barns, visitors are looking for some sort of entertainment.
If shows are what you’re looking for, this year’s lineup is diverse and enjoyable.
Toyota Concert Series
Concerts on the Toyota Main Stage will require a ticket this year. Purchasing a ticket to a concert includes fair admission for the same day as the show when purchased in advance. For more details and tickets, visit www.statefairpark.org.
Concert tickets are on sale at www.etix.com and at the State Fair Park box office, 1301 S. Fair Ave., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. The options include:
• Reserved seating on a flat asphalt area in front of the stage on chairs with backs.
• General admission on the lawn and standing-only views.
• A new VIP experience that includes a private entrance, shaded seating, single-serve appetizers and a no-host bar, among other perks.
Before each scheduled concert, tickets will be for sale near the main stage if the show isn’t sold out.
ADA-accessible tickets are available over the phone or internet. Call 509-248-7160, ext. 110, for additional assistance.
The War and Sawyer Brown concerts will commemorate the 130th anniversary of the fair. All tickets for these two shows will cost $18.92 (1892 was the year of the first Central Washington State Fair). Fair admission is also included with ticket purchases.
• Flo Rida, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23
Tramar Lacel Dillard, commonly known as Flo Rida, hit the scene in 2007 when his single “Low” was No. 1 for 10 weeks in the United States. The single broke the digital download sales record when it was released.
Flo Rida continues to produce songs like “Right Round,” “Club Can’t Handle Me,” “Wild Ones,” “Whistle” and “My House.”
Opening for Flo Rida is local rapper Coaster. Coaster is from Selah and won best overall performance at the 2022 AppleJam, a local band and singing competition held during the Fourth of July celebration at State Fair Park.
• War, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24
War is a multi-platinum-selling American funk, soul and rock band that originated in 1969 in Long Beach, Calif. The band has recorded 40 hits, 10 of which made the Billboard Top 10.
War has albums recorded in almost every decade since their inception. They are well known for their hits “Low Rider,” “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” and “The Cisco Kid,” among many others.
• Banda MS, 5 p.m. Sept. 25
Banda MS is on their “Gracias a ti” U.S. tour, showcasing their authentic Norteño music style.
Founded in 2002, Banda MS is considered one of the most influential regional Mexican bands. They were named Latin Band of the Year in 2019 and 2021 by Billboard as well as winning hot Latin song of the year and top Latin album.
Banda MS stands out by featuring rancheras, Mexican pop and classic rock music.
• Granger Smith, 7 p.m. Sept. 26
Granger Smith is an American country music singer and songwriter. As his alter ego, Earl Dribbles Jr., Smith has toured the country multiple times.
Smith has released nine studio albums and won a CMT Music Award for his single “Don’t Cough On Me,” honored in the best quarantine song category.
• Theory of a Deadman, 7 p.m. Sept. 27
Theory of a Deadman is a Canadian rock band now based in Los Angeles. Its 2017 hit “Rx (Medicate)” went platinum and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart.
Theory of a Deadman’s other hits include “Bad Girlfriend,” “Not Meant To Be,” “Angel” and “Hate My Life.”
• Chris Tomlin, 7 p.m. Sept. 28
Chris Tomlin, a Grammy-winning Christian artist, has sold more than 9 million albums. In 2011, he was the Billboard Music Awards’ top Christian artist winner and his song “Our God” won for top Christian song.
Tomlin has won over 20 Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association.
• Jeff Foxworthy’s Good Old Days Tour, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30
Jeff Foxworthy has sold over 13 million comedy albums, was nominated for multiple Grammy Awards and is a bestselling author.
Foxworthy’s newest material and tour compares the “good ol’ days” with today, to see if things really were better back in the day.
• Sawyer Brown with special guest The Olson Bros Band, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1
Sawyer Brown won Star Search in 1984 and their first single, “Leona,” hit the charts the same year.
Four Sawyer Brown videos, including “Some Girls Do” and “Six Days on the Road,” have earned County Music Television video of the year awards.
The Olson Bros Band, led by brothers Luke and Isaac Olson, will open. The band hails from Olympia, and in 2021 their song “I Bleed Evergreen” was used in a Subaru commercial.
• La Mar-K de Tierra Caliente, 4 p.m. Oct. 2
Originally from Michoacán in southern Mexico, Mar-K de Tierra Caliente immigrated to the United States to pursue a career in music. The group was founded in 2005.
Their hits include “Escóndete dolor” and “Cada vez más fuerte.”
Sports series at the Coca-Cola Grandstand
• 406FMX Freestyle Motocross Show, Sept. 24-25, 2 and 6 p.m.
Admission is free to the freestyle motocross shows. Enjoy nitro circus riders, snowmobile backflips and X-games tricks on dirt bikes.
• PBR Challenger Series, 5 p.m. Oct. 1
Professional bull riders will wow the crowds in this bull riders-only event.
Tickets cost $32 for reserved box seats, $22 for adult general admission (ages 13 and older), and $12 for youth general admission (ages 3-12). Each ticket includes fair admission.
Free entertainment
Don’t want to pay for your entertainment? These acts will be performing throughout the fair for free: dancing horses, Cale Moon, hypnotist Mark Yuzuik, Tanna Banna, Zoe the butterfly, all-Alaskan racing pigs, Circus Luminescence, Olson Bros Band, Honey Bear Dancers, Washboard Willy, strolling mime, Big Top Clown, Mariachi Huenachi and Magic of Rafael.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.