TOPPENISH, Wash. – The 73rd annual Central Washington Junior Livestock Show takes place Sunday-Wednesday at the Toppenish Rodeo Grounds, 500 S. Division St.
Children and teens from all over the Yakima Valley participate in the junior livestock show, exhibiting beef, swine and lambs. They must be a member of a 4-H club or enrolled in their high school’s FFA club.
“It's a livestock show where kids buy animals, say in December, and then raise them for the next six months. Then they go to this show, where they show them for classification,” said Ken Stroud, show manager.
For those six months, the young people raise, feed and are responsible for their animal. They take it to the show and are rewarded when they sell it, Stroud said.
Monday and Tuesday consist of fitting and showing demonstrations.
“Wednesday is the sale day and that's when they sell their animal and businesses come down and buy that animal and either take it home with them or butcher it,” Stroud said.
Special awards in each category are also given on Wednesday.
Visit www.centralwashingtonjuniorlivestockshow.com for a complete schedule of events and to view the 2023 Premium Book.
