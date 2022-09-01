Along the road in Cowiche Canyon, passersby will first notice the small hoop house, surrounded by a field of flowers and plants. Maybe someone with an armful of harvested flowers.
If you stop, the smell and sounds of pigs will immediately be the second thing.
Canyon Blooms Petals for Patients began when Kara Lolley offered some flowers to a friend going through some tough times during COVID-19 closures.
The gesture changed the projection of Lolley’s farm, and now the business is a 501c3 nonprofit organization, donating vases of flowers to hospice patients, the YWCA women’s shelter, long-term nursing care facilities and others in need.
“Fear is something that contracts us, our energy. We always go inward with fear. When you give somebody flowers, there's this energetic lift that happens. That's a beautiful thing,” Lolley said. “I think it's because flowers are a universal gesture of kindness.”
Lolley is a naturopathic doctor and licensed acupuncturist. She manages patient health through nutrition, herbal medicine, homeopathy and classical five element acupuncture at her practice, Acupuncture and Naturopathic Medicine, 307 S. 12th Ave.
She is also the lead farmer and founder of Canyon Blooms Petals for Patients. She started out raising pigs and goats, and Lolley planted mainly vegetables.
“I've raised pigs for a while, but it was really with COVID that I started doing the flowers. My clinic closed down for six weeks at the beginning of COVID and I was just at home, so I grew more vegetables and flowers,” Lolley said. “I would take them down to my office when I reopened and I realized there was something magical about flowers.”
As a nonprofit, Canyon Blooms Petals for Patients is two-thirds volunteer driven with only four part-time employees, who volunteer some of their time, too.
“They're volunteers who work in the studio (where bouquets and vases are crafted). In the field, they help with delivery, with pop-up events. It's remarkable. And it's really fun. We have a lot of fun,” Lolley said.
Money to run Canyon Blooms come from donations and the sale of bouquets at places like the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market and pop-up stores at local breweries, wineries and restaurants.
The bouquets and vases are hand-crafted by Lolley and floral designer Melanee Bruntjen. The flowers are harvested the same morning they're arranged.
Lolley and Bruntjen talk and laugh while they gather bundles of flowers, both designing bouquets with ease.
The Canyon Bloom farm is small, and the growing area is even smaller. The main flowering field is about half an acre, and Lolley utilizes every little nook and cranny on her property. Altogether, Lolley estimates she uses three-fourths of an acre for her flowers and plants.
To make the most out of the available space, Canyon Blooms Petal for Patients plants high-intensity, high-turnover plants. “I'm growing fairly small patches of a lot of diversity and then fairly rapid turnover. That's what we call the turn-and-burn,” Lolley said.
December and January are the off season, but Lolley is always working. Prior to the growing season, Lolley spends those two months planning what to grow and when.
“I am only interested in plants that thrive here. I don't use any pesticides or herbicides in any of my operation, so I want to choose plants that want to be here,” Lolley said. “I look for varieties that do well in our climate. And we're very lucky that we're in such a fabulous agricultural valley. There's a lot of things that do very well here.”
The personal gardens surrounding Lolley’s home are fair game, and their flowers can be often found in bouquets and vases.
Canyon Blooms Petals for Patients donates 100 vases a week in a van that was donated by a hospice patient, the recipient of a few of those vases.
“I feel this is my community give-back. I feel like we desperately need kindness in our culture right now. And this is a place where people of all different backgrounds, beliefs, can work together in a very friendly, fun environment providing a service to people,” Lolley said. “Bringing a little bit of the outdoors in is a very special thing. We grow things that have texture and fragrance, especially for my memory care patients — that’s what they are drawn to.”
Some memory care patients also help the Canyon Blooms Petals. They expressed a desire to help and by tying decorative labels on vases, they’re able to work on muscle memory exercises.
“It's a lovely thing. People like to feel like they're a part of something, right? That's a human need. And this is a way that people can contribute and can really be valued,” Lolley said.
Volunteer Carol Perry works in the field. Known as the “dahlia queen," she also serves as the donation coordinator, looking for partnering opportunities.
“We want to get our mission out so that the community not only knows what we're doing, but also has the opportunity to participate in that gesture of kindness and they've been wonderfully receptive,” said Jessica Ontiveros Houghton, who does marketing and outreach for the nonprofit.
Ultimately, Canyon Blooms Petals for Patients is a labor of love.
“Life is always changing, and we extend joy to those who might be facing challenges,” Houghton said.
