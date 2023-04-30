Remember how excited audiences were years ago when the iconic movie “Back To The Future” first appeared? It’s time once again to be entertained when the Canticus Vocal Ensemble presents “Sing to the Future” — its final concert of the 2022-23 season — at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Englewood Christian Church.
The performance by Central Washington’s premier chamber choir will look to the future by featuring the talented singers of Central Washington University’s Vox Divina and the Wildcat Chorus. From these choirs of university students will come future music teachers, conductors and singers.
“The theme of our entire season has been a return to music making. We’re back to doing what we love, and in general a smashing regeneration of Canticus Vocal Ensemble after COVID,” said Dr. Scott Peterson, founder of the chamber choir and currently lecturer of choral studies at CWU.
Peterson will lead the Wildcat Chorus. Regarded as one of CWU’s most energetic groups, the chorus is designed for non-music majors, experienced singers, and music education majors who want to perform music written for tenor/bass voices. The Wildcat Chorus enshrines the university’s stated philosophy that there be a choir available for anyone who wants to sing.
One of the songs that the Wildcat Chorus will perform is “Tell My Father” from the Broadway musical “Civil War.” The song, written by Frank Wildhorn and Jack Murphy, reveals the horrors of war as a young soldier sings to his father about his own mortality. The chorus will conclude its performance with a lively rendition of the CWU fight song arranged by Peterson.
Vox Divina, formerly CWU’s Women’s Choir, is composed of 30-50 voices singing music written for treble voices. The choir is non-auditioned, like the Wildcat Chorus, and attracts a wide range of singers, from non-majors who like to sing to those seeking a career in music education.
Dr. Nicole Lamartine serves as the director of Vox Divina. She recently joined the music faculty at CWU as director of choral studies. She brings to the university an extensive resume including serving as director of choral activities from 2008-20 at the University of Wyoming and then serving for two years as the Sorenson Director of Choral Music at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Besides being a skilled clinician and a much sought-after conductor, Lamartine has also proven to be a standout in the sport of powerlifting, setting world, national and state records.
Vox Divina will perform four songs including “Lux Aeterna,” which premiered in 1997 by the Los Angeles Master Chorale. Morten Lauridsen’s work quickly became one of the most widely performed choral works in the late 20th century.
The May 7 concert will also feature a brass quartet and handbell ensemble during the performance of Dr. Richard Nance’s “Songs of Celebration,” a festive piece comprised of two songs, “The Gate of Heaven” and “Song of Praise.” Nance recently retired as the longtime director of choral activities at Pacific Lutheran Church.
Members of Canticus are lifetime choral musicians who represent many walks of life: music teachers, managers, college professors, and students. They come from a wide area covering Central Washington, from Ellensburg to the Tri-Cities.
• Spencer Hatton is the secretary for Canticus Vocal Ensemble and is a former city editor, editorial page editor and columnist at the Yakima Herald-Republic.
If you go What: Canticus Vocal Ensemble performing “Sing To The Future,” featuring appearances by Vox Divina, Central Washington University’s soprano/alto voice treble choir, and CWU’s Wildcat Chorus, tenor/bass choir. When: 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7. Where: Englewood Christian Church, 511 N. 44th Avenue, Yakima. Tickets: $20 adults, $5 students. Credit cards accepted at the door, or buy online at www.yakimacanticus.com.
