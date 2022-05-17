Canticus Vocal Ensemble, Central Washington’s premier chamber chorus, is back in business.
After being unable to perform for the past two years due to the worldwide pandemic, Canticus will be making its first post-pandemic performance in Yakima at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 22, in the sanctuary at Englewood Christian Church, 511 N. 44th Ave.
The Central Washington University Chamber Choir will perform as special guests. The CWU Chamber Choir has performed in England, Spain, Germany and at many conferences of the American Choral Directors Association and the National Association for Music Education. Both choirs will be conducted by Scott Peterson, Canticus Vocal Ensemble’s artistic director.
The concert will include a wide variety of music such as “Five Hebrew Love Songs” by Eric Whitacre, “Flight Song” by Kim Andre Arneson and “If Music Be The Food Of Love” by David Dickau.
Tickets will be sold at the door. Admission to the concert is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Credit cards are accepted. Audience members are encouraged to wear masks during the performance to minimize the risk of infection.
Canticus Vocal Ensemble was founded in 2014 by Peterson as an independent chamber choral ensemble for singers from Central Washington. Prior to the pandemic, Canticus presented chamber choral music four times a year in Yakima and Ellensburg and has developed a reputation for high-quality choral performances.
Peterson has been a presence on the Central Washington choral music scene for several decades as former director of choral activities at Yakima Valley College and former chorus master of the Yakima Symphony Chorus. He has been an adjunct professor of choral studies at CWU for the past 10 years. He is currently interim director of choral studies at CWU.
Members of Canticus are lifetime choral musicians who come from all walks of life — music teachers, managers, college professors and students. They also come from a wide area covering Central Washington, from Ellensburg to the Tri-Cities.
