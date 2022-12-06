If you go What: Canticus Vocal Ensemble performing “Christmas with Canticus! Together Again!” When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Where: Englewood Christian Church, 511 N. 44th Ave. Tickets: $20 adults, $5 students; credit cards accepted at the door. Tickets may also be purchased at www.yakimacanticus.com. More information: 509-480-7736.
Celebrating the Christmas season comes in many forms: decorating a tree with ornaments, getting together with friends, watching a classic “Scrooge” movie. But nothing quite compares to the joy of attending a live performance of choral music.
And that’s what the Canticus Vocal Ensemble will deliver when Central Washington’s premier chamber choir presents its holiday concert, “Christmas with Canticus! Together Again!”
The performance will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Englewood Christian Church, 511 N. 44th Ave. Tickets will be sold at the door and also online at www.yakimacanticus.com. Admission is $20 for adults and $5 for students. Credit cards are accepted.
The Christmas concert will offer a variety of choral pieces, from medieval chant to contemporary selections. The audience will even get a chance to take part in the program by singing along with the choir during several traditional holiday songs.
Highlighting the concert will be solo performances by three Canticus members. Brittany Stahley and Anne Chapman will sing “Pie Jesu” from “Requiem” by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Isabella Braganza will sing a Filipino lullaby, “Sa Ugoy ng Duyan (The Sway of the Baby Hammock).”
Also spotlighting the many talents of the Canticus members will be Dan Millett’s acoustic guitar accompaniment for “Christmas Lullaby,” a holiday favorite composed by Jeffrey Van. Millett will also perform a guitar solo.
Among the choral works to be sung will be “Away in a Manger” by Ola Gjeilo. The talented Norwegian-born composer and pianist is no stranger to Central Washington, having performed in the past with Central Washington University’s chamber choir.
Members of Canticus are lifetime choral musicians who represent many walks of life — music teachers, managers, college professors and students. They come from a wide area covering Central Washington, from Ellensburg to the Tri-Cities.
Canticus is under the direction of Dr. Scott Peterson, artistic director and founder of the choir. Peterson has been a dominant presence in choral music for several decades as former director of choral activities at Yakima Valley College and former chorus master of the Yakima Symphony Chorus. He is currently lecturer of choral studies at CWU.
Piano accompanist Anne Schilperoort, who operates a teaching studio in Yakima, has worked with Peterson since 1990. Under his direction, she has also accompanied college choirs, church choirs and the Yakima Symphony Chorus.
Last month, Canticus performed for the first time in Yakima in nearly three years due to the worldwide pandemic. The “Songs of Hope” concert featured the world premiere of newly commissioned works by three well-known composers in the Pacific Northwest.
Canticus has two more concerts to close out its 2022-23 season, with performances at Englewood Christian Church on March 5 and May 7.
• Spencer Hatton is the secretary for Canticus Vocal Ensemble and is a former city editor, editorial page editor and columnist at the Yakima Herald-Republic.
