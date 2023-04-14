If you go What: Camerata Chorus spring concert When: 3 p.m. April 30 Where: Englewood Christian Church, 511 N. 44th Ave. Cost: Free but donations appreciated
In 1915, three men began singing together in Yakima. There were enough men to give their first concert on Jan. 14, 1916, at the First Christian Church.
Now, over 107 years later, this chorus is still in existence. It has become known as the Camerata Men’s Chorus. In Italian, Camerata means companion or comrade.
After being temporarily disbanded in 2020 due to COVID-19, the chorus is rebuilding and seeking new members. Auditions are not required. Men of any age who enjoy singing are welcome. There is an open invitation to come to rehearsals on Tuesday evenings at the Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. 48th Ave., from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The chorus is more than a performance ensemble. It is a nonprofit organization that is focused on providing scholarships for local music students. Yearly competitions are held in vocal and instrumental music. The top five winners for this year are Ethan Gu, Fernando Serrano, Jayden Alonso, Kristian Badillo and Derek Chang.
Camerata Chorus will present its spring concert at 3 p.m. April 30 at Englewood Christian Church, 511 N. 44th Ave. This performance will be under the chorus’ new director, Aaron Nix. Guest performers will be the steel drum band from Barge-Lincoln Elementary School, and the Vikolairs Choir from Selah High School.
Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Come enjoy a Sunday afternoon of listening to a wide variety of musical entertainment. This is a family-friendly event. Visit yakimacamerataclub.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.