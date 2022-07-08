Quilt coordinator Marti Sondgeroth is looking for people to help bring her Yakima Community Quilt project to life.
She hopes the completed quilt — an ode to the Central Washington State Fair and the vibrant culture of the Yakima Valley — will become a traveling art piece to be displayed in local businesses and at events like the annual fair.
Some history
Sondgeroth has called the Yakima Valley home since 1963. She moved here with her family as a teenager and has always had a connection to the Central Washington State Fair and the fairgrounds in Yakima.
According to “A Credit to the State: The Original Washington State Fair,” a book authored by Yakima Valley Museum archivist John A. Baule, the fairgrounds played a supporting role for the U.S. military during World War II. It was a host site for traveling soldiers, war bond rallies and military production lines.
Sondgeroth’s father served in World War II, and he was a prisoner of war. She said she has a fondness for the history.
Her friend’s family lived on the fairgrounds in the Modern Living Building years after it had been turned into dormitories for soldiers during the war.
“I can remember going down there to visit them, and there was no fence around the grounds, or anything in those days,” she said.
Later on, Sondgeroth collected T-shirts for each of her hobbies, like the annual fair and car racing. She had an idea to make a T-shirt quilt with the mementos, but she didn’t have a shirt or souvenir from each year of the fair.
She reached out to Greg Stewart, president of the Central Washington Fair Association, and he authorized her to use pictorials of fair themes going back to the first Washington State Fair in 1892, and the idea transformed into a piece of art for the community as a whole.
“I was going to try to do it myself, and then I realized that it was going to be way bigger than what I could do myself,” she said. “I wanted this to be a community quilt, a quilt that all of the ethnic groups could participate in to bring our groups together.”
About the quilt
Sondgeroth envisions a 140-square, two-sided quilt with Central Washington Fair theme squares on one side and a pictorial story representing the variety of ethnicities and cultures in the Yakima Valley on the other.
The cultural side will be made up of wedges contributed by each community and will meet at a circle in the center. She hopes representatives from the Yakama Nation, Asian and Pacific Islander, African American and Hispanic communities participate, sharing stories about culture and agriculture.
Sondgeroth will provide the quilt squares, and individuals can use their own supplies of embroidery thread and equipment, she said.
Not all the pieces have to be sewn.
“The themes that we have can be appliqued, they can be embroidered, they could be fabric-painted, beaded, whatever embellishment that person wants,” she said.
Sondgeroth has been traveling to community events with a mock-up of the design and is still looking for contributors. She is also looking for financial support for the project for materials and other related costs.
When the quilt is completed, donors can display it at a local business or event of their choice, sort of like a traveling trophy, Sondgeroth said.
The quilt will also be displayed in the Modern Living Building at State Fair Park each year during the fair.
“I hope it won’t be folded up and put away, ever,” Sondgeroth said.
