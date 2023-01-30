Just north of Sunnyside lie the Rattlesnake Hills, aligned latitudinally from east to west with a plethora of south-facing slopes. These hills have been present for thousands of years, marked by sagebrush and rock, appearing desolate and austere.
It is on a south-facing slope, about 15 minutes from Sunnyside, that Hugh and Kathy Shiels purchased 45 acres of land with a vision to establish a world-class vineyard. The land had been used as an apple orchard that struggled to produce due to infertile soil, but the Shielses were able to see beyond the superficial and envisioned a site ripe with potential for wine grapes.
This land would come to be known as DuBrul Vineyard, planted in 1992, leading to the creation of the Côte Bonneville winery in 2001, and in rapid fashion would produce some of the highest quality wines in Washington state. It was into this setting that Kerry Shiels, daughter of Hugh and Kathy, would join DuBrul’s story and guide its fruit into the high-quality wines we enjoy today.
Kerry was exposed to the wine industry through her parents but did not immediately pursue a career in the field. She obtained a degree in engineering from Northwestern University, which led to working for Fiat in Italy and Case New Holland in Chicago.
Eventually, she decided to transition from engineering to winemaking as, in her words, “Making wine is a lot more fun than making cars and tractors.”
She obtained a master’s degree in viticulture and enology from UC Davis and gained hands-on experience by working in wineries in California, Argentina and Australia. She returned home in 2005 to begin working in the winery and vineyard. She officially became the head winemaker in 2009, and still carries the title today.
Since shortly after its inception, Côte Bonneville winery has consistently garnered scores in the mid-90s, bringing it much publicity and attention. The publicity has highlighted Kerry as part of an increasing presence of women holding key leadership positions across the wine industry.
“Representation matters, and I’m proud to be visible for all the right reasons," Kerry said. "The thing that has surprised me lately is the number of women from other industries who have expressed how I have inspired them in their own lives. It’s a huge honor to be a positive influence and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a role model.”
Attention to detail with a focus on quality in the vineyard and the winery is what has allowed Côte Bonneville to flourish. Vintages from 2001 to the present have gained their acclaim, but the yet-to-be-made vintages of the future carry at least as much potential.
“I see the wines only getting better. Every year, we gain more experience with our specific site and are continually making adjustments in the vineyard to improve. We have collaborated with WSU for three decades of research, which helps us learn more and make better decisions,” Kerry said.
“DuBrul is a unique vineyard. By staying true to our vision of wines that express this place, we are able to keep a very high level of consistent quality year in and year out.”
The excitement for Kerry lies within the diversity of microclimates across the vineyard.
“It is very rare in the world of wine to be able to have a site that grows exceptional riesling and cabernet. As both winemaker and a consumer, the variety is fun! ... One distinctive aspect of DuBrul Vineyard is that the wines are especially aromatic. Across all varieties, there is so much flavor and life in the wines. They are exciting to make and drink,” Kerry said.
With Valentine’s Day nearly upon us, Côte Bonneville has the perfect wine to pair with a romantic dinner. Their Carriage House Bordeaux-style wine is a blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot and cabernet franc. The current vintage is 2018, but this wine has been made every year since the first vintage in 2001.
Hugh and Kathy were married in the Carriage House (a beautiful estate house built by Hugh Shiels’ great-grandfather, Napolean DuBrul) and are coming up on their 50th anniversary this year, making this an especially romantic wine indeed.
The appearance of the wine reveals a brilliant deep ruby color that gives way to pronounced perfumed aromatics of black cherry, cassis and mint, with gentle notes of green pepper, olives and tilled soil. It delights with its velvety mouthfeel leading to concentrated flavors that match the aromas, along with a seam of cocoa lingering into its long finish.
This is a high-quality wine with versatile pairing ability. “The bright aromas and flavors of this block are easy to pair with everything from salmon to steak,” Kerry said.
This wine and others can best be found at the beautiful Côte Bonneville tasting room in Sunnyside. They keep a supply of wines available in the current vintage as well as past vintages.
• Chad Douglas is a Wine and Spirit Education Trust Level 3-certified wine consultant and pediatrician in Yakima. He submits occasional columns for Explore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.