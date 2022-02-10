This time of year is dreary. It’s cold and gray and it’s easy to feel stuck. But don’t let the winter season make you dull, too.
Brush that hair, change out of the sweats and give cabin fever the boot! Here are a few things in the Yakima Valley to get you out of the house:
Table tennis
• The Yakima Table Tennis Club meets from 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Ahtanum Youth Park’s senior center, 102 W. Ahtanum Road in Union Gap. Parking is $2 and it’s free to play.
Four tables are set up for singles or doubles and equipment is available if needed. Members of the group learn skills from one another and can help coach newcomers.
Member Lynn Simpson welcomes novices, advanced players and spectators.
“Come and see what you think,” she said. “And we’d love to have new members!”
Pop-up markets
• Granger Lions Club, 109 E. A St. in Granger, is hosting a Valentine’s Day pop-up market from 2-7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Flowers, jewelry and balloon bouquets are just a few of the things shoppers will find.
“We encourage people to come and see the unique handmade creations and art of local artists in our community,” said Diana Sosa of Maximiliano Designs. “We have lots of talent in our Valley.”
Maximiliano Designs creates accessories with leather, conchos and beads inspired by Sosa’s time living in Orizaba, Veracruz, Mexico.
• West Valley Farmers Market is holding a lover’s lane booth fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Meadowbrook Mall, 7200 W. Nob Hill Blvd. in Yakima. Gifts from 25 to 30 local crafters and vendors will be for sale just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Drag show
• Gaymer & Allies, a local drag group, will be performing an (Un) Happy Valentine’s Day Drag Show on Tuesday at the Game & Grog Bar, 118 S. First St. in Yakima. The show is scheduled from 7-9 p.m., with karaoke to follow.
The 21-and-over event will consist of three rounds of anti-love and love songs by five drag kings and queens.
Host Reign Havok suggests attending the show to see what the group is all about and encourages interested performers to come to an open audition April 10.
Stretch those legs
The snow and ice have made close-to-town trails an unpleasant slog for the past couple of weeks. Then the Uplands and Snow Mountain Ranch trails went from ice to mud this week. The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy on Tuesday temporarily closed all its trails except for the main Cowiche Canyon trail through the canyon to limit damage. The Rocky Top area is closed for the season, until April 1 or trails are dry.
Don’t despair, though: The Greenway and Powerhouse Canal trails are paved and clear.
• The Yakima Greenway provides 20 miles of paved, accessible trails for biking and walking. Braving the chilly weather will reward you with views of the Yakima River and local flora and fauna.
• The Powerhouse Canal Pathway is a 2.5-mile trail through Yakima. The pathway connects Chesterley Park to McGuinness Park.
Get the whole family out for a night of splashing and funky ’80s music at Lions Pool, 509 W Pine St. in Yakima. Friday nights, 7-8:30, feature reduced prices for swimming — $1 for adults, 50 cents for kids, 75 cents for senior citizens or $3.25 for the family.
How are you beating cabin fever? Let me know by emailing me at sshields@yakimaherald.com or calling 509-577-7693.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.