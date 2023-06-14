The 75th season of plays for the Warehouse Theatre Company closed May 20 with the final performance of “The 39 Steps.” The 76th season has already begun with rehearsals for “Once Upon a Mattress” -- a hilarious musical retelling of “The Princess and the Pea” fairy tale -- in full swing.
But for the Warehouse performers and technicians who invested so much volunteer time and effort to bring the 2022-23 season to the stage, it really didn’t end until the conclusion of the 56th annual Winnie Awards ceremony Saturday night.
The WTC’s version of the Tony Awards, the Winnies are an annual celebration of top performances and contributions from company members each season. The Winnie Awards were created in 1967 by the Yakima Little Theatre Group (now WTC) as a tongue-in-cheek honor to their outgoing president, Winston “Winnie” Hoffman. Hoffman was a major force in the 15 years he spent as a company member. The awards were so appreciated that the ceremony became an annual event.
The Winnie Awards remain a key piece of Warehouse Theatre Company tradition today. It takes a dedicated team of Warehouse folks to pull it off, but as in most endeavors for the theater, they do it with gusto. The drivers behind the Winnie wheel for several years have been Mary Kloster and Julianne Goberville Van Dyke. They prepare refreshments, set tables, create and print a program and perform dozens of other duties, all for the sake of this one evening’s activities.
This year, due to illness, Andrea Goberville was called on to step in for her sister and picked up the ball and ran with it. Add in the hours spent by Pat Seely and Sandi Cok tallying judges' scores, determining winners, and communicating with Engravings Unlimited to get awards prepped. Suddenly, you begin to have an idea that this ceremony is important.
The event itself amounts to much more than the sum of its parts, though. It’s a reunion of the five families formed by the cast and crew of each show, and of the entire community of theater lovers who make up the company. It reminds attendees how much they love the act of theater-making and how much has been invested to bring productions to the stage. It celebrates members’ volunteerism and philanthropy. And it is a ritual of sorts, providing closure to the season-that-was while embracing the promise of the season-to-come.
It's kind of a big deal for such a simple-seeming ceremony.
Saturday’s event did not disappoint. It began with an opening address by 2022-23 president Aimee Hostetler, who presented the President’s Award of Thanks to board secretary Brandon Lamb. Two hours later, the fete ended with Hostetler’s introduction of 2023-24 board president Ray Pritchard, who then addressed the audience with a message of enthusiasm for the events in the season ahead.
As it has from the beginning, this year’s Winnie Awards featured presentations for the past season’s best performances by actors and best technical work by designers, an award for outstanding newcomer, and one for best direction. The best show award went to this spring’s “The 39 Steps,” while the People’s Choice award -- voted on by season coupon holders -- went to “The Outsider.”
The WTC’s two scholarship presentations were a celebrated part of the festivities as well. Davis High School graduate Noel Cisneros received the Bootsy Semon Scholarship for a student pursuing higher education in the performing arts. Harvey Wolney III, an Eisenhower High School graduate, received the J. Mack Phillips Scholarship, intended for a student pursuing an education in music. These two $500 scholarships are renewable for a second year.
Thanks to the musical stylings of Bart Roderick on the piano, the night was an uninterrupted flow of presentations punctuated with some outstanding show tunes. As part of the look-ahead to next season’s shows, Makadie Miller sang “Shy” from the upcoming summer show, “Once Upon a Mattress.” The final show of the 2023-24 WTC season will be “9 to 5 The Musical.” As it happens, that play will run July 7-22 in Ellensburg as the summer offering from Valley Musical Theatre. To offer a “9 to 5” appetizer, VMT cast member Tishra Beeson performed “Backwoods Barbie.” WTC’s Cathy Kloster added a poignant rendition of “For Good” as a tribute and reminder of company members who are no longer with us.
The company also presents two special awards each year in recognition of outstanding contributions. The Gilbert & Seely Outstanding Service Award went to the husband-and-wife team of Michael and Christina Meeks, in appreciation for their tireless work over the past year. The Bootsy Semon Award was received by Chelle Bos in honor of her tireless contributions to the company over time.
The 2022-23 Warehouse Theatre Company season was remarkable. The rich history of the 75-year-old group was celebrated at nearly every turn. Current company members know they have previous generations of theater folk -- on and off stage, inside the company and out -- to thank for its existence today. The end of the 75th season of plays closes a significant part of community theater history in Yakima, and that needs to be processed.
But as Shakespeare wrote, “What’s past is prologue.” It may be safe to say that this little theater is just getting started. The company turns now to a promising future. If the youthful and exuberant cheers in the house Saturday night are an indicator, there will be no shortage of creatives looking to make their own mark at the WTC in the next 75 years. Attendees ranged from age 4 to 84, but all of them are looking to the future to see what’s next. They had their closure and are now embracing the future.
Who knew that an awards show could do all that?
• Vance Jennings is executive director of the Warehouse Theatre Company. The company contributes a column in Explore every four weeks.
