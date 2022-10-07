One thing that has become very clear in the past two years is that the social needs of children just can’t be ignored. Even before the pandemic forced nationwide closures and isolation, school systems across the nation were realizing that focusing solely on test scores in the three R’s of reading, ‘riting and ‘rithmetic comes at a cost. Failing to support the whole child — choosing to zero in on academic work while excluding the social aspects of their time in school — was causing distress. That challenge only became worse with the arrival of COVID-19.
Teachers attest that kids are increasingly coming to school in need of deeper support in their social and emotional learning, or SEL. They notice a decline in students’ abilities to make decisions for themselves, to communicate effectively and to collaborate with others. These are skills that are essential for children to grow into happy, healthy adults with strong relationships and rewarding careers.
And it just so happens that these are the most essential skills required in theater arts. Which means there are few places better to learn them than in school drama programs.
That’s why this is going to be such an exciting October for the Warehouse Theatre Company, which is working directly with two local school districts to offer support to the drama programs that are so essential for their students.
The WTC begins a partnership with East Valley High School this month on a project intended to bring theater back from a long absence. And later this month, students from West Valley High School will bring their fall production, “12 Angry Jurors,” to the Warehouse stage for a four-performance run. With over half of its 15-member board of directors being teachers or former teachers, this work is right in the company’s wheelhouse. They’re eager to put their SEL support skills to good use.
The partnership with EVHS will essentially help to spark a rebirth of theater at the school, where there has been no program since the 2018-19 school year. First, COVID-19 closed everything and made theater creation impossible. Then, the construction of their new high school made the East Valley auditorium off limits. The brand-new performing arts center was finally finished and became available in the middle of the last school year. However, during the closure and construction, the East Valley drama club adviser moved, leaving no experienced educator in the district to take on the task of teaching or directing drama.
But EVHS theater students have a champion in their principal, Ryan McDaniel. Faced with the theater arts vacuum when he came to EVHS last year, he knew that students needed arts experiences and that using the new 360-seat performing arts center had to be a priority. He set his sights on finding a teacher for drama classes and leading the after-school drama program; someone willing to learn the stagecraft and management needed to run the program if necessary.
So, East Valley reached out to the Warehouse Theatre to see if they might be able to help. After a series of meetings, a plan was struck to do just that. At East Valley’s invitation, the Warehouse Theatre Company will rehearse and perform their holiday show, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical,” on the East Valley stage.
The plan is for East Valley students — and adults from the community — to “learn by doing” in helping mount a WTC production. With the addition of course offerings at East Valley, students will have access to daily drama and tech theater/stagecraft classes. To support that effort, teaching artists from the WTC will visit and assist class sessions throughout the year, as well as leading weekend workshops that will be open to the community at large. With the new courses, weekend classes and a robust after-school production experience, the school will have a major infusion of new blood in their theater program.
Two other items of good fortune have added to the excitement about this partnership.
First, after approving the concept, the Warehouse Theatre board of directors spread news of East Valley’s needs and opportunities throughout their educational network. When former WTC board member Kristen Clinkenbeard, a certificated teacher in her own right, heard about the partnership, she reached out to McDaniel. As a result, East Valley eventually hired Clinkenbeard. With multiple certifications and extensive stagecraft and theater knowledge, she has a foot in the community theater world and in school programs.
And, the project received two separate Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA) and National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) grants to support the work. At just under $6,000, the Arts in Education Grant will help with supplies and materials, and the $20,000 “Arts for All” money will fund the work of teaching artists and support staff.
“Establishing a partnership between East Valley High School and the Warehouse Theatre Company has created opportunities for our students to access drama and stagecraft,” says McDaniel. “We are excited to lean on the knowledge and expertise of the WTC to help grow our fine arts department.” There’s no question that having theater as an outlet will pay dividends in the social and emotional well-being of the East Valley students.
Moving the holiday show production to EVHS created an opening on the Warehouse stage. That proved to be a lucky break for the West Valley drama program.
“12 Angry Jurors” is a classic play set in a jury room where 12 ordinary citizens wrestle with deciding the guilt or innocence of a young man accused of murder. WVHS drama director Ruth Veselka was looking for a different, more immersive way to have audiences experience the play. Her first thought was to have them sit on the West Valley stage surrounding the actors while they performed. But when she heard the WTC stage would be open, she got a new idea. Why not rent the Warehouse Theatre?
So, WVHS drama students and audiences will now experience the jury room “in-the-round” at the Warehouse. After orientation, West Valley tech students will run sound and lights, and the actors will gain a new experience in performing. The 139-seat house will play host for two weeks this month with seven rehearsal nights and a total of four shows over three days, Oct. 27-29. A portion of the rental costs will be waived as Veselka and her troupe are supported by WTC board members connected to her cause.
These theater education experiences are designed to offer rich growth opportunities to teens in the Valley, literally from east to west. But as with any theater project, everyone involved, kids and adults, will grow as they’re asked to make decisions for themselves, to communicate effectively, and to collaborate with others. They’ll all grow socially and emotionally.
All thanks to the remarkable power of theater.
• Vance Jennings is executive director of the Warehouse Theatre Company. The company contributes a column in Explore every four weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.