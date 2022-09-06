Conventional wisdom has it that there are certain things it’s best not to discuss in polite company. The list includes such subjects as religion, personal finances (and money in general), and of course sex. But in these, shall we say, “challenging” times, the topic that tops the list is … politics.
It would seem that in our current climate, there is no better way to start a ruckus than to bring up the latest news out of city hall, Olympia or Washington, D.C. We each have an opinion about how things should be run and, given the chance, we’re freely critical of those currently running them. We tend to passionately hug the extremes of our beliefs while longing to get someone in office who thinks the way we do. Someone like us, someone real.
That’s why the play opening Sept. 16 at the Warehouse Theatre is so welcome and timely. “The Outsider” is a play that’s seemingly about politics, but it doesn’t take sides. It pokes fun at our system of government, not the government itself. No matter your political persuasion, no matter the beliefs you may hold about life in these United States, you’ll find yourself chuckling at the goings-on in this governor’s office.
In a nutshell, this contemporary comedy is the story of a kind, good-hearted, well-intentioned man who deeply wants to serve the people of his state. He just doesn’t want to be seen doing it.
When Lt. Gov. Ned Newley is forced into the governor’s chair after his predecessor is evicted from office due to a sex scandal, he has a clear personal goal: Do anything to avoid facing TV cameras, conducting interviews or even talking to people. In fact, he’s so bad at that part of the job that his mumbled and painful swearing-in ceremony leaves some doubt as to whether he was sworn in at all.
Asks pollster Paige Caldwell (Corie Burck): “I mean, can he claim to have taken an oath if he didn’t say anything?” That’s a question to which Newley’s chief of staff, Dave Reilly (Eddy Rodriguez), takes offense. “No, at the end,” says Reilly, “when he was supposed to say ‘so help me God,’ I definitely heard the words ‘help me.’ ”
The man is clearly not seeking the limelight.
Enter political impresario Arthur Vance (John Slaughter). He’s been personal adviser to “four of the last six presidents” and believes that Newley’s five-minute, trembling, fish-out-of-water performance while taking the oath makes him exactly what the people want: someone just like them. After all, no matter how much we think we can do the job better than the guy currently in the job, being handed the reins today would make us a little weak in the knees.
Seeing Newley’s first performance as a public figure, his opponents will call for a special election to have him replaced within six weeks. But Vance is both passionate and prepared to make the freshly sworn governor the next political superstar. He knows that voters want “someone who’s real,” and he believes that this outsider to politics-as-usual, this “nincompoop named Ned Newley,” is as real as real can get.
That is, until he meets Louise “Lulu” Peakes (Sandy Jennings). Peakes, a temp hired to fill in as executive assistant to the new governor, has a flair for missing the point, an ability to underperform, and a “water-off-a-duck’s-back” approach to mistakes that puts a gleam in the pundit’s eye. She openly admits, “I don’t know what I’m doing. But that doesn’t mean I’m not a valuable employee.” Could she be even more real than Ned? There’s only one way to find out. Put Peakes and Newley in front of a TV camera and let the people decide.
That decision brings Rachel Parsons (Kaya Luppino) and A.C. Petersen (Patrick Boughton) to the governor’s office. Parsons is a journalist’s journalist who resents being used as a pawn in this political game. Petersen is an everyman cameraman who couldn’t care less about politics or government. In the end, it’s these two professionals from Channel 3 who bring the theme of this play to audiences. Parsons asks the pointed questions: “Is being an idiot … kind of a theme around here?” The reserved Petersen represents the average citizen. When Newley wonders why there are “an awful lot of idiots in politics,” without filtering A.C. suggests, “Because no sane, intelligent person would want to work in government?”
Playwright Paul Slade Smith has managed to create characters and situations that bump right up against farce while being just real enough to make you think, “I can almost see that happening.” He hits you in the funny bone but offers a bit of a civics lesson in the process.
In the end, though, this play isn’t about politics at all. It’s really about us and our role in a democracy. About our responsibility and our investment. And about our good fortune to live in a country where we’re allowed to laugh at our leaders and ourselves.
A repeated line in “The Outsider” is, “Let the people decide.” While it refers to the voting and polling process, it could easily be applied to entertainment options in the Yakima Valley this September. From harvest festivals to the Central Washington State Fair to other music and theater at The Seasons Performance Hall and The Capitol Theatre, community connections are everywhere to be found.
Each of these options has the potential to be thoroughly enjoyable. But the Warehouse Theatre Company is hoping that “The Outsider” — the second show in their 75th season of plays — will be a front-runner in Yakima’s entertainment race. From start to finish, the play is a theatrical gem offering laugh after laugh. Could it be the funniest and most enjoyable event of the fall? On Sept. 16, the Warehouse will put this show out there on the campaign trail to vie for that title. After that? The WTC will let the people decide.
Imagine. Talking about politics without a ruckus. Seems like that’s something we could all get behind.
