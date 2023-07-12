Backstage an hour before the final dress rehearsal of a summer musical can look like Sea-Tac airport on Thanksgiving weekend. Actors and technicians stack up with urgency on the tarmac that is the greenroom floor. They taxi into line, hoping to get clearance for takeoff, awaiting the “go” or “no go” from the one and only air traffic controller on duty — the director.
This summer, the man in charge is Angel Saucedo, director of the Warehouse Theatre Company’s musical “Once Upon a Mattress.” Working with a cast and crew of over 25 people, Saucedo is presented with question upon question, but takes each one in stride. His answers are grounded in the knowledge that everyone has put in the necessary work and that his vision for the show will be realized.
“This is a really fun production. The story is familiar, the music is light and entertaining, and I love the story of ‘Winnifred the Woebegone,’” says Saucedo.
The play is a musical comedy version of the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, “The Princess and the Pea.” You may remember that in the original, the princess is a sincerely delicate creature. Proof that she is a real princess comes when she suffers a sleepless night because a pea was placed on the bottom-most of a stack of mattresses. In familiar fairy tale fashion, only a true princess would have such a reaction to such a small irritant.
The difference between the fairy tale and the stage version is what appeals to Saucedo the most: “Winnifred ‘breaks the rules’ and goes against all the stereotypes and expectations of what a princess should be. In the end, she shows us that it’s OK to be different and to be ourselves.”
Saucedo is a prolific director at the Warehouse. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in theater from the University of Washington with an emphasis on technical theater, so his first work with the WTC came as a lighting designer for the 2012 production of “The Last Five Years.” Since then, he has applied those skills while also directing shows like “Godspell” (2017) and back-to-back shows “Little Shop of Horrors” in spring 2022 and last summer’s hit “Footloose the Musical.” After “Mattress” closes he’ll have a few months to prepare for his next project, the May production of “9 to 5 the Musical.”
Directing any show is a labor of love, but every show is a time management challenge, particularly when working full time. Since Saucedo is a kindergarten teacher at McKinley Elementary School in Yakima, you might think that once the school year ended, he would have abundant time to work on the show. Not so.
“I’m currently teaching two summer school sessions: one fourth grade and one kindergarten migrant program. I’m pretty busy,” he says.
Another Valley educator is filling the role of co-director for the show. Fresh off directing last season’s “The 39 Steps,” WTC board president Ray Pritchard has been in on the rehearsal process since auditions. Pritchard is the chair of fine arts at La Salle High School, as well as technical director for the theater program at Yakima Valley College. With a bachelor’s degree in theater arts and drama from Washington State University and an MFA from the University of Idaho, he is a key part of the production.
“Ray has been a true blessing,” says Saucedo. “He’s been able to give me feedback and watch rehearsals and give notes to the actors while I’ve been focused on lights, or set, or music. He’s organized several other things, too. It’s a huge help and takes the pressure off.”
Ordinarily, the director oversees the entire project and relies on specialists to help bring the vision to fruition. The standard production design team consists of separate designers for costumes, lights and sets with the addition of a choreographer for musicals. Each of those designers works in concert with the others to create the final product.
For “Once Upon a Mattress,” Saucedo has taken on the set design and choreography tasks himself and is sharing the lighting design duties with Beth Parker. Naturally, managing the extra responsibilities can present real challenges. Some things might get overlooked or not receive the attention needed. “That’s why it’s so great to have Ray’s help.”
Pritchard says he’s happy to assist. “I’m really just helping wherever needed. I’ve coordinated some set building, designed and helped build the bed, and done some troubleshooting with lights.” He adds that the cast and crew have been a joy to work with, making the experience a good one.
Accepting the challenge of costuming the full cast of 25 in authentic 15th-century costumes is Carlee Richard, who is heading up a host of other seamstresses working on the show. This is Richard’s first-time filling the costume designer role for the WTC. The co-directors are in agreement that her work is exceptional.
Back in the greenroom, it appears that the last of the questions have been answered and the final boarding instructions given. Actors are in their places and the crew is poised and ready to begin. Co-directors Saucedo and Pritchard go through their last-minute checklist knowing that once the show lifts off, the controls are out of their hands. Soon, the sound technician will hit the button that starts the overture and the final rehearsal before presenting the show to an audience will begin.
“Ladies and gentlemen, our next stop is 15th-century Europe. Please turn off all portable electronic devices and stow them until after the show. Please be sure you’re sitting upright and food and drink are placed in a safe place, leaving the aisles free.
“Enjoy your flight.”
The time of departure for the Warehouse Theatre Company’s summer musical, “Once Upon a Mattress,” is 7 p.m. Thursday with multiple evening and matinee performances over the next three weeks.
Director Angel Saucedo hopes you’ll book a seat.
• Vance Jennings is executive director of the Warehouse Theatre Company. The company contributes a column in Explore every four weeks.
If you go What: “Once Upon a Mattress,” directed by Angel Saucedo and produced by Corie Burck. When: 7 p.m. July 13-15, July 19-22 and July 26-29. Also, 2 p.m. matinees July 22 and July 29. Tickets: $22 adults, $20 seniors and students, available at warehousetheatrecompany.org or at the box office (3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.) Info and tickets: 509-966-0951 or warehousetheatrecompany.org. Also: Auditions are nearing for “Fools,” a Neil Simon play that will be performed in September. Details at warehousetheatrecompany.org/upcoming-auditions.
