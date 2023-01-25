Let’s be honest -- not everyone cares that much for Shakespeare. Even though his words and phrases are heard nearly every day -- you may have played something “fast and loose,” or gone on a “wild-goose chase” this week -- it’s common to think his work is highbrow and not for regular consumption. Even among people who love theater there are mixed feelings about Shakespeare.
On one hand, there are those who would rather drink a cup of sand than sit through an evening’s presentation of a play like “Hamlet” or “King Lear.” They may appreciate the story, but the heightened language and poetic phrasing turns them off. The words are too dense and the effort to understand the lines too great.
On the other hand, you have the Shakespeare enthusiasts thirsty for more, guilty of sheer “Bardolatry.” Their motto? “If it says Shakespeare, it’s gotta be good!” They tend to think that even if the acting wasn’t so great, at least the words and plot were rich. These are the people who will point out that if you like “The Lion King” or Harry Potter, you can thank Shakespeare because those stories are really just “Hamlet” in disguise.
So, mounting a Bard-based production in a community theater can be a tricky proposition. However, judging from the small army of creatives working on the next Warehouse Theatre Company production, Lauren Gunderson’s “The Book of Will,” there is no shortage of love for Shakespeare in the Yakima Valley.
That being said, “The Book of Will” isn’t your grandpa’s Shakespeare. In fact, it isn’t really Shakespeare at all. Instead, it’s a true story about an act of legacy and friendship that literally changed the world. As Gunderson says: “Without William Shakespeare, we wouldn’t have literary masterpieces like 'Romeo and Juliet.' But without Henry Condell and John Heminges, we would have lost half of Shakespeare’s plays forever!”
Seven years after the death of their friend and mentor, Condell and Heminges -- fellow actors and shareholders with Shakespeare in the theater troupe known as The King’s Men -- were responsible for the creation of what is now known as the “First Folio.” It was a first-ever collection of Will’s plays -- 14 comedies, 10 histories and 11 tragedies all in one volume. “The Book of Will” is Gunderson’s version of what that process might have been like, a process that happened 400 years ago in 1623.
While the play is an homage to the men who brought us Shakespeare, it’s far from being a stodgy or stilted do-no-wrong tale. Gunderson’s version of this story is funny. Her Condell and Heminges are a kind of Jacobean-era odd couple. Condell is a dreamer who embraces the romance of the project; Heminges is a reluctant realist who sees only the risks. But they’re both determined to compile the works and words that shaped their lives. They fear that without their efforts, the plays, and Will’s legacy, will be lost forever. They are likely right. The copyright laws of the time were dicey; whoever printed a play first held the copyright! And the number of pirated versions of Will’s works was growing by leaps and bounds.
At the outset, Condell and Heminges have very few full scripts, copyrights to only half the plays, no access to printing presses, and no funding for the project. The roadblocks are many, the odds are against them, and the stakes are high. But as is so often the case with passion projects, their families share the longing and commitment to see the book finished. The reality of recorded history is that women are seldom given credit for their contributions to monumental events. But Gunderson makes it clear that without the contributions of the strong women in this play -- Condell’s wife, Heminges’s wife and daughter, and even a fiery feminist poet who helps fund the thing -- the dream won’t become reality. Collective support and even insistence drives the project to fruition.
In that regard, life imitates art in the production of this play. “The Book of Will” is most certainly a passion project for Warehouse Theatre director Ruth Veselka, who says she is awed at the shared commitment to bring “The Book of Will” to Yakima audiences. “You know, you never do theater alone. But this experience is really exceptional. The work of the 18 actors in the show is great, but the number of crew members stepping up to assist is just amazing.
“From the start, I’ve wanted audiences to have an immersive theater experience with this show,” says Veselka. Set in and around the Globe Theatre in London from 1619 to 1623, that goal poses some technical challenges. “No one is saying ‘No, it can’t be done.’ Everyone involved is eager for the challenge and committed to making the vision come to life.”
To wit: A team of seven seamstresses has been enlisted to work on this show. Costume designer Mary Kloster is supported by Bonny Alkofer, Laura Barduhn, Megan Hawkins, Chole Liang, Christi Meeks, Keila Scott and Susan Wiseman in building the period costumes for the show. From scratch.
Lighting design is likewise a team approach with veteran WTC technicians Sandi Cok and Bill Rathbone reuniting to tackle the project. Joining their ranks for the first time and commuting from Ellensburg to do it is Mike McCloskey. His credits include technical direction for many Valley Musical Theatre productions.
Artistic scenic design and painting is the work of Chris Caprile. Additional set design and construction is a family affair; Michael Meeks -- along with his wife, Christi, and his mother, Helen -- is transforming the theater space.
Remarkably, prop design is being handled by just one person. Chelle Bos is tasked with assembling and creating the physical elements needed to tell this story. 21st century objects need to look, sound and feel like they’re at home in 17th century England. Without her careful planning, the book of the title doesn’t get assembled!
The community of creatives uniting to bring this story to the stage is remarkable. These are people passionate about theater. It clearly matters to them. And if you’re asking why that is, the play itself may offer an answer.
“I’ll admit that I absolutely love Shakespeare, and he’s clearly at the heart of this play,” says Veselka. “But Gunderson’s work goes deeper to explore why we even have theater in the first place. Her message about how it helps us figure out who we are, helps us escape from reality to process the world in a unique way, is just so important. As Condell says, ‘The faeries aren’t real, but the feeling is.’ Theater offers us a chance to process life.”
