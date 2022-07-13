Late last month, the Warehouse Theatre Company held its 55th annual awards ceremony known as “The Winnies.”
The fete was dedicated to recognizing outstanding contributions to the local community theater group’s 2021-22 season. Awards were presented for best performances by leading and supporting actors and actresses, best set, light and costume designs, and for outstanding contributions to the company overall.
But the event that generated perhaps the most pride within the company happened when Pat Seely, chair of the scholarship committee and board treasurer, announced the recipients of WTC’s commitment to education through scholarships.
“It’s always exciting to see our young people carry on with their love of theater and music,” she said. Later, committee member Sandi Cok added: “It’s fantastic that we have applicants who are interested in being on stage, as well as those who enjoy working behind the scenes.”
Each June, the Warehouse Theatre Company offers two renewable scholarships to individuals who have been active in WTC productions. This year’s scholarship winners are both Eisenhower High School graduates.
Alana Fitzgerald was this year’s Bootsy Semon Scholarship award winner. This $500 award, named after a talented and gifted performer in WTC shows, goes to a student pursuing higher education in the performing arts. Fitzgerald spent three years managing backstage operations for several shows while at Eisenhower. Said Ike drama director Stephen Clark: “Alana was my consistent stage manager and is one of the reasons I got to pretend that I’m organized.”
With a clear sense of pride, he added: “I’m so excited to see the work she continues to do!”
Jakob Kennicutt took home the scholarship bearing J. Mack Phillips’ name. “Mack” was a remarkable accompanist to WTC shows. His ability to adapt scores to fit the needs of those who were cast in musicals was legendary in the company. The scholarship awards $500 to a student pursuing education in music.
Kennicutt is relatively new to theater, having decided to participate while school was in COVID mode two years ago. “I knew I wanted get more involved when I got the chance,” he said.
So, when Ike produced “Luna” last fall, Kennicutt jumped in. That was followed by a major role in Ike’s production of “Urinetown: The Musical” last winter. Says Clark: “Even though Jakob only joined our program during his senior year, he very quickly became a reliable staple. I couldn’t think of a better pathway for him than the one he’s chosen.”
And that pathway is to be a vocal music major with the intention to teach music, specifically choir. “I was on the fence a little about college until this year,” said Kennicutt. “But I had great choir and band teachers. They inspired me.”
These two talented individuals both plan to attend Central Washington University in the fall.
But first, they have a show to do.
The Warehouse Theatre Company’s 75th season of plays kicks off Thursday, July 14, with “Footloose the Musical.” And it leans heavily upon the talents of scholarship recipients.
Fitzgerald’s duties will be familiar to her: She’s stage managing. That means she is the key support member of this production, the fifth WTC show she’s worked on. The director, performers, designers and technical crew all depend upon her skills to monitor and supervise onstage and backstage activities to make sure each performance goes smoothly. Yet, the audience won’t even know she’s there.
“Footloose” is Kennicutt’s first time on the Warehouse stage. His responsibility is much more obvious. As an ensemble member and singer in “Cowboy Bob’s Band” in the show, his talents will be on full display. He is thoroughly enjoying the experience. “Basically, I enjoy anything to do with singing,” he says. “I really appreciate musical theater; I love doing it.”
A 2019 J. Mack Phillips Scholarship recipient will be featured in “Footloose” as well. The role of Ariel, the rebellious preacher’s daughter, will be played by WTC veteran Morgan Van Vleck. She made her stage debut as a 10-year-old in the 2010 Warehouse holiday presentation of “King Island Christmas.” As a high-schooler, she performed in plays and musicals at both Davis and Eisenhower.
Van Vleck applied her scholarship to studies at Ohio University in pursuit of a musical theater degree. That was in the fall of 2019. When COVID-19 began to run rampant, Ohio University was no different than any other school in the nation and had to close its doors. “Of course, I was sent home and thought that it would only be a short time before I got to go back. But there was no way that could happen,” she said.
While many students reacted to pandemic closures by quitting school, Van Vleck chose to continue her studies online. “I was really impressed how well they were able to translate the classes to online versions. I actually got to take classes in tap, voice, music theory and piano.” The past year was spent in the Disney College Program. “I was able to earn credit while working at Disney World. My duties were officially called ‘outdoor vending,’” she says. “But really, the whole experience was acting.”
When Van Vleck hits the stage in “Footloose,” it will be her first time doing so since starring in WTC’s 2019 summer production of “Singin’ in the Rain.” She was cast in shows at Ohio University, but COVID shut them down.
“I am really looking forward to doing this again. The ensemble is really jelling, and it’s so exciting to work with familiar people and getting to know new people at the same time. I can’t wait!”
• Vance Jennings is executive director of the Warehouse Theatre Company. The company contributes a column in Explore every four weeks.
