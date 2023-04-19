“The 39 Steps,” the final show in the Warehouse Theatre Company’s 75th Anniversary Season, opens May 5. The play is an adaptation based on the 1915 novel by John Buchan and the 1935 movie by Alfred Hitchcock. Buchan’s novel was a spy thriller; Hitchcock turned it into a spy thriller with a dash of his wry humor. The stage version by playwright Patrick Barlow is a very funny play built around the original spy tale.
The story involves Richard Hannay, a Canadian who gets wrapped up in espionage while on vacation in London. After a woman he has befriended — a secret agent, as it happens — is murdered in his apartment, Hannay must elude the police and try to stop the mysterious “39 Steps” spy ring from sending secrets out of the country. He is hunted by the police and chased across Britain before finally discovering the truth about the 39 Steps.
That plot would seemingly have more suspense and intrigue than humor. The trick here, though, is that while Barlow’s version has perhaps 150 characters, the cast consists of only six actors! The wild and creative staging needed to pull that off makes for laugh-a-minute comedy. Not only does it demand some seriously talented actors, but it also requires an experienced director and production team.
The WTC’s version of “The 39 Steps” is also providing a rich opportunity for three company members anxious to learn the ins and outs of producing and directing — two high-stakes jobs that can directly affect a theater’s business success. Producing is about logistics, working with the director on all the legal and financial aspects of the show and facilitating communication between everyone involved. Directors are responsible for all facets of the play’s performance; they need to coordinate all the working parts to ensure that the product on stage is the best it can be. Getting it right requires a good deal of knowledge and experience.
To that end, the Warehouse Theatre Company has an official mentorship policy requiring that all would-be producers and directors first shadow a veteran company member to be eligible to take the reins of their own show. The policy goes further in that the veteran mentor pledges to support the mentee when they mount their first production. The goal is twofold: ensure that people have a supportive environment for their personal growth in theater, and ensure that the company’s standards for financial activity and production values are maintained.
As the official producer for “The 39 Steps,” Pat Seely is excited to have the chance to mentor Corie Burck and to have her skills on board.
“Corie is wonderful to work with,” says Seely. “She has great people skills; she always keeps communication lines open and steps up to help wherever needed. Plus, she has a real desire to do things in accordance with company standards and policies.”
Though Burck has done similar work at other theaters, this is the first time she has produced for the Warehouse. A current WTC board member, she is drawn to producing for some pragmatic reasons.
“To me it’s a necessity for the strength of the company. Producing doesn’t seem all that sexy, so people may not be drawn to it, but I feel like it’s vital to the health and future of the theater,” Burck says, “The biggest thing I’ve learned so far is that it’s crucial that a producer arranges for the director and the rest of the artistic staff to get face time together. It’s the thing that builds a team.”
A major part of the producer’s job is to pay close attention to the approved budget. Burck is looking forward to learning more about that through her work on this play because she has agreed to produce the upcoming summer show, “Once Upon a Mattress.” (More on that play and the rest of the Warehouse Theatre Company’s 2023-24 season in next month’s Bravo column.)
Matt Kincannon and Kaitlyn Rodriguez are excited to work with director Ray Pritchard as their mentor. Both most recently appeared onstage at YVC in “Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play,” directed by Pritchard. The excitement is mutual.
“I am really pleased with the work and the learning surrounding this show,” says Pritchard. “The nature of the play means that there’s a need to solve challenges at every rehearsal. Matt and Kaitlyn have done a great job of adding creative energy to the process and helping find solutions.”
Kincannon cites previous WTC work as a driver for trying his hand at directing. “Seeing directors take a group of mostly strangers and, over the course of eight short weeks, shape them into a team of performers frankly seemed like it’d be a lot of fun — and it has been!”
He says he is fine-tuning his approach as rehearsals continue. “At first, I wanted to call out every little mistake. Ray has really helped me understand that ‘You only stand to benefit when you trust your actors.’ Giving them the breathing room to do their jobs, to develop their characters — often in ways that you would have never expected — pays dividends.”
Kaitlyn Rodriguez agrees. “I’m learning that it’s really important to work to incorporate actors’ suggestions — to create a team — in order to develop one unit with everyone working together.” She says she wanted to experience this process with Pritchard’s support because she’s worked with him before and appreciates his skill as a director. “I hope to direct a show for the Warehouse someday, and this new experience is a way to get there.”
Kincannon and Rodriguez are looking forward to the addition of the technical elements of the show. Early rehearsals of any show are basic, with no stage lighting and very little in the way of specific props or sound support.
“I’m excited to learn how all the various production roles like stage manager, technical director and audio technician coordinate behind the scenes to create the finished product,” says Kincannon.
“The effect of lighting on the show is what I can’t wait to see,” says Rodriguez. “The intensity and pacing of the show may really be enhanced by that.”
So, with two weeks to go until opening, do these new directors feel ready to direct their own shows? Does mentoring matter?
Rodriguez says, “Yes, I’m directing a one-act show at YVC right now. It’s challenging because the actors are doing this for the first time, too, but it’s a great learning experience.”
Says Kincannon: “This experience has been both educational and validating. It’s gone a long way to bridging the gap between ‘maybe someday’ and ‘soon, definitely.’”
• Vance Jennings is executive director of the Warehouse Theatre Company. The company contributes a column in Explore every four weeks.
If you go What: “The 39 Steps,” directed by Ray Pritchard, produced by Pat Seely. Where: Warehouse Theatre, 1610 S. 24th Ave., Yakima. When: 7:30 p.m. May 5-6, 11-13 and 19-20; and 2 p.m. May 13 and May 20. Box office hours: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; phone 509-966-0951; tickets also available online at warehousetheatrecompany.org. Cost: Adults $20, seniors and students $18. Auditions What: “Once Upon a Mattress,” directed by Angel Saucedo, produced by Corie Burck. When: 6 p.m. May 8, callbacks as needed at 6 p.m. May 9. Where: Warehouse Theatre, 1610 S. 24th Ave., Yakima. Parts: Six females and 8 males, high school age to 50s; roles include singing and dancing. Auditioners will be taught a song and dance and a scene from the play. More details: warehousetheatrecompany.org/upcoming-auditions.
