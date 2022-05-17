In the climactic scene of the smash Broadway musical “Hamilton,” the famous duel between the title character and Aaron Burr reaches a moment of truth. Burr fires the shot that will prove to be fatal to his adversary. In that moment, all goes quiet, and time slows to a crawl. Hamilton wonders if Burr’s bullet — this duel — will be his legacy. “What is a legacy?” he asks, then answers himself, “It’s planting seeds in a garden you never get to see.”
There’s no way to know if the founding members of the Yakima Valley Little Theatre Group were focused on their legacy back in the winter of 1947 or not. When they first joined forces, they may have simply been trying to find an outlet for their creative juices. Perhaps boredom had gotten the better of them? Maybe they saw an entertainment gap in Yakima and decided to try and fill it.
One thing is certain, however. The seeds they planted in the community theater garden back in ’47 took root and grew. They built a theater legacy whether they intended to or not. Now on the cusp of its 75th season of plays, the Warehouse Theatre Company is a testament to the spirit and commitment of those theater pioneers. And the current show on stage at the Warehouse underscores their legacy in more ways than one.
While the fine details may not be crystal clear, it is true that two of the founding members of the Yakima Little Theatre Group were Harold “Hal” and Lorna Millen. The two met while majoring in theater at Stanford University. Once graduated, they came to live in Yakima, Lorna’s hometown. Their love for theater led them to recruit other thespians to form an acting troupe here. Their love for each other led them to get married in January 1948, just 11 months after the first YLTG performance.
Their legacy was already beginning to take shape.
Megan Hawkins, who plays Crystal in the Warehouse Theatre Company’s current show, “Little Shop of Horrors,” is the literal embodiment of that continuing legacy. As it happens, she is the daughter of the Millens’ fourth child together, Anne (Millen) Hawkins. And with her performance, she brings their artistic spirit back to the WTC stage.
Hawkins experienced the theatrical legacy of her grandparents early in her life. “I got the theatrical gene from my mom’s side of the family for sure.” The stories of the early days of the little theater were part of family lore. “They were both really involved, but Nana was mostly a director in the company. My Grandpa Hal acted and built sets and costumes; basically if it was theater and it needed to be done, he found a way,” says Hawkins.
“I also remember that when I was little, we would go to watch my cousin perform in plays in Ellensburg. I absolutely loved it!”
That love led Hawkins, a 2009 graduate of West Valley High School, to start performing in the district musicals as an eighth-grader. Her credits there include “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Music Man,” “Once Upon a Mattress” and “Oklahoma.”
Those musical theater experiences, along with her place in a family that she calls “very musical,” inspired her to pursue performance in college. “I actually started at Central Washington University in the music department as a vocal major.” While she felt good about her choice and was prepared to spend her energies on music, theater seemed to keep calling.
“I really wanted to work in both theater and music, but the program demands of the music department really conflicted with that. I found theater to be a place where I just had more fun and less pressure.” In an unconscious nod to the legacy left by her grandparents, she first considered going into the performance side of theater. But when she learned that the backstage arts have a better employment record, she decided to put her focus there. “I realized that the life of a starving artist didn’t appeal to me. Then, in the spring quarter of my freshman year, I took ‘Intro to Costuming’ and found my niche.”
The die was cast. Hawkins embraced the more relaxed artistic atmosphere of the theater department and excelled in costuming. Her design for the 2012 production of Ramon Esquivel’s “Luna” earned a Merit Award for Costuming in the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival. In her senior year, Hawkins’ designs for “Jesus Christ Superstar” garnered the CWU Best Costume Design award. She graduated from Central with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in costuming in 2013.
The BFA was a steppingstone to the prestigious CMU College of Makeup Art & Design school in Toronto, Ontario. The school offers an eight-month intensive program with highly specialized courses in makeup artistry for fashion, theater, film and television, prosthetics, and even creature design. Hawkins once again reveled in the opportunity, graduating at the top of her class in 2016.
Clearly, Hawkins carried forward the legacy of artistic creativity inspired by her grandparents. And like them, she was ultimately drawn to return to Yakima.
“I lived in Toronto while attending CMU and learned that big city life wasn’t for me. That threw a wrench in being a full-time costume designer.” Since coming back home, she has done some work as a makeup artist for a marketing business and some weddings here in the Valley. But she has found a welcome balance in her 8-to-5 job at Memorial’s Valley Imaging that “allows (her) to pay the rent” by day and play and create with the Warehouse Theatre by night.
Though she has experience performing in musical theater, Hawkins wants to expand her acting repertoire to straight plays as well. She intends to add directing to her resume also. And she wants to do it here in Yakima at the WTC.
“I feel that this community theater offers such an incredible opportunity to work with like-minded people who you might not know. It’s a chance to expand your interests and avoid being pigeonholed. I just love it.”
That sounds a lot like a 75-year-old theatrical legacy coming to fruition.
• Vance Jennings is executive director of the Warehouse Theatre Company. The company contributes a column in Wednesday’s Explore section every four weeks.
