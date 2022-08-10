As a lifelong football fan and big-time fan of the Seahawks, one of the first signs of fall for me each year is the start of training camp. I find myself eagerly awaiting coach Pete Carroll’s news conferences to get the scoop on this year’s squad. Will the veterans be even better this year? Will the rookies make the team stronger? Will each phase of the game — offense, defense and special teams — be good enough to get the team to the playoffs?
These are August questions that can only be truly answered over time. As the team practices more, plays a couple of games and faces some challenges, character will be revealed. As the air inevitably gets cooler and crisper and the leaves begin to turn, by early October or so the quality of the team is usually shown.
Here in the second week of August, another harbinger of fall is starting to pop up. Though several years removed from my time as a classroom teacher, I still feel a little shock at the sight. Aisles and aisles of back-to-school supplies are taking up prime retail space. What was a display of briquettes, lighter fluid and backyard games is suddenly replaced with binders, spiral notebooks and highlighters. Like the start of the football season, the new school year is a time of promise mixed with a little anxiety.
A third clue that autumn is right around the corner, and the one that is drawing my deepest focus this year, is the start of rehearsals for the fall production of the Warehouse Theatre Company. This season, I have the good fortune to be directing that show, “The Outsider” by Paul Slade Smith. Auditions for this clever and hilarious play, one that skewers the world of politics while reminding us of the power and promise of democracy, were held Aug. 1. The cast and crew gathered two days later for a “table read” — a chance to put voice to the play.
As the actors and stage manager took up their positions around the table and began this first real step in the rehearsal process, it struck me that this third hint of autumn is sort of a combination of the other two.
The table read, also known simply as the “read-through,” is like the first day of training camp. The actors there, also known as “players,” have been selected through auditions, which some call “tryouts,” and they’re about to start the first of many practices to hone their performance for the fans.
Each member of the cast and crew has been selected based on their perceived strengths. Each brings a skill set to the table; each is called upon to work with teammates unselfishly for the betterment of the team.
The table read takes everyone back to school, too. The players are assigned their roles and their homework. They are presented with a syllabus or “course outline” via the rehearsal calendar. They get handouts to help organize their learning. They even receive highlighters to use during the process.
They see what units will be covered on which days. The quizzes are there, too, deadlines for having lines memorized (“Aug. 18 — ‘Off Book Act 1’; Sept. 1 — ‘Off Book Act 2’”). The dates of Sept. 16 to Oct. 1 are emphasized as final test days when they will present their work for approval in front of a live audience.
Producing a play is a constant occasion of learning.
As a director, I love the read-through. I imagine coach Carroll has a similar feeling as camp starts. It’s the first chance to see just how the production team might gel and grow together. There are outstanding veterans on “The Outsider” technical team: Mary Kloster is the costume designer; Michael Meeks is designing the set; the props team features the work of Joan Arms, Chelle Bos and Jheri Heiser. They’re joined by lighting designer Beth Parker and stage manager Keila Scott, both of whom are first-timers in those positions.
All of the actors for this comic gem have previously worked on the WTC stage, though some more than others. Featured are the talents of Patrick Boughton (A.C. Petersen), Corie Burck (Paige Caldwell), Sandy Jennings (Louise Peakes), Kaya Luppino (Rachel Parsons), David Marsh (Ned Newley), Eduardo “Eddie” Rodriguez (Dave Riley) and John Slaughter (Arthur Vance).
By the time this read-through comes around, I’ve been working with the script for months, reading and re-reading the play countless times. As a result, very much like a coach, I come to this event with a pretty clear idea of how it should be played, the pace of its performance, the timing of its comedy. I want to bring the show I see in my head to the stage.
The table read of “The Outsider” — as is often the case — revealed that the possibilities for the play are so much more than I pictured. Each of the seven cast members brought their “A-game” to the evening, revealing wonderful comic timing and nuanced understanding of their characters. But much more importantly, they brought their joy and passion, their belief that this project is worthy of their best work. They embraced the opportunity and reveled in each other’s performances.
It was a remarkable evening of community building for this community theater company.
As with football seasons and school years, much work lies ahead for the cast and crew of this play. Rehearsals have now begun in earnest for this second show in the WTC’s 75th season of plays. The task now is to continue to literally learn the playbook: to fine tune the action, smooth the dialogue, pass the quizzes and find the funny everywhere we can.
If the initial read-through of “The Outsider” is any indication, I firmly believe that early October will see this team make it to the theater playoffs and ace that final exam!
• Vance Jennings is executive director of the Warehouse Theatre Company. The company contributes a column in Explore every four weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.