Time to put away the black cats and witches and bring out the horns-of-plenty and turkeys. And while you’re making the shift from one seasonal decoration to the other, why not prep the Santas, angels and wise men? They’ll be needed very soon.
Yes, we’ve entered that time of year when shorts and flip flops are a distant memory, giving way to flannel and long johns. When pumpkin-spiced food and drink finally seem appropriate. When holiday bazaars abound and houses of worship mount holiday pageants to underscore a message of hope and rebirth.
It’s a season of thanks and a season of promise. Or at least it can be.
If we’re honest with ourselves, though, many of the things we do during the last two months of the year are done because we’ve always done them. If we’re not mindful, we may find ourselves just going through the motions of the season.
We may need to be reminded to pay attention to the bigger picture from time to time.
The Warehouse Theatre Company, in partnership with East Valley High School, is hard at work on just such a reminder. “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” will open Nov. 25 on the stage of the brand-new East Valley High School Auditorium. Featuring a cast of 23 children and 10 adults, it is a huge undertaking. But the message it provides is well worth the effort, according to director Grace Schefter.
“I’m a sucker for this play. It inspires all of us to see through the eyes of the Herdmans, and we learn that all will be well with the world because a baby is born for all humanity."
The Herdmans she refers to are a clan of six unruly, anti-social kids. In fact, the town knows them as “the worst kids in the history of the world.” Rather than being inspired to change by the town’s low opinion of their behavior, this ill-behaved pack truly leans into the nickname. They thrive at delinquency. So, when they hear there is a Christmas pageant about to be cast, they don’t hesitate to crash Sunday school and demand parts. That sends panic throughout the congregation. “Those kids just can’t be allowed to be part of this tradition!"
After all, the Christmas pageant happens every year, and people expect it to always be the same. Sound familiar?
Well, as might be expected, the Herdmans shake things up in a big way. But therein lies the beauty of the story. Their influence makes the pageant new and fresh, and townsfolk and audience alike can’t help but recommit to compassion, tolerance and friendship.
While the WTC, now in its 75th season, has presented the play four times over the years, this musical version is itself a new and fresh “Pageant” not seen in Yakima before. Schefter first acted in the show in 1989 and has a unique perspective on the differences.
“The earlier version of the play was maybe more quiet, more contemplative,” says Schefter. When the narrator ends the “straight play” version, the moment is a bit more solemn and serious. “The music of this version makes it more bright; more light in the telling. And the 11th hour ballad, ‘On a Night Like This,’ is just a beautiful number that audiences will really love.”
The task of bringing this musical version to the stage presents some real challenges to a director. Schefter says the solution to all of them is “all about the team you put together.” Once the WTC gave this show the nod, Schefter began building her production team. She reached out to Pat Seely to produce the show; to Cathy Kloster to provide musical direction; to Bart Roderick for accompaniment; to Mary Kloster to costume the show; and to Chelle Bos for prop design.
Key team members for every production are the set and lighting designers. For the last nine years, WTC has performed its work in a 137-seat theater-in-the-round. As a result, set dressing and lighting demands tend to be smaller and somewhat intimate. By contrast, EVHS’s new 360-seat auditorium is a more traditional proscenium theater; the action on the stage is seen as though looking through a picture frame. Bigger space means bigger and more expansive sets and lighting.
Fortunately for Schefter, East Valley’s new drama and tech theater teacher, Kristen Clinkenbeard, has an extensive background in set design and construction as well as lighting design. As a bonus, she is also a former WTC board member and frequent contributor to Warehouse productions. Thanks to the EVHS/WTC partnership that led to this play being staged at East Valley, adding Clinkenbeard to the production team for set and light design was a natural fit.
“It definitely makes the process smoother when you have such an experienced group working the puzzle with you,” Schefter says. “Auditions alone would have been impossible. We had over 60 people audition for this show, and to get through that process in two hours without the team just wouldn’t happen.
After a three-week period working solely on music in the Warehouse Theatre Company space on South 24th Avenue, rehearsals have now transitioned to Beaudry Road in East Valley. With a couple of exceptions due to school events, the production will call East Valley High School home until closing night on Dec. 3.
Of course, presenting this musical off-site and across town creates added concerns. The performance window -- from Nov. 25 to Dec. 3 -- is one week shorter than the traditional run. Matinees will be at 2 p.m., but curtain for evening performances will be 30 minutes earlier than the norm, 7 p.m. rather than 7:30. And patrons will be asked to break their habit of driving to a known location and venture to a different location to take in the show.
In other words, everyone will be asked to do things in a new and different way. To break with tradition. To shake things up in a big way. How about that? The Herdmans may strike again.
Vance Jennings is executive director of the Warehouse Theatre Company.
