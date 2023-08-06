Initially I was not going to pick up this book because “romantasy” (romantic fantasy) is not typically my genre. But curiosity took me over when I heard about the dragons. I cracked open the shiny, highly sought-after book and could not set it down.
I have never read any book as quickly as “Fourth Wing,” and it is nearly 500 pages long. The slow parts of the book are still enticing and drive the reader deeper into the story. The main character, Violet Sorrengail, is relatable and her honest wit makes her a joy to follow through the war college as she trains to be a dragon rider.
Speaking of dragons, the dragons in this novel are something to admire. Their complex forms of communication and unbreakable loyalty will make the reader fall endlessly in love with each and every one of them. The dragons and their riders are so deeply connected and the reader will feel the connection, too.
Yarros, who often writes romances, steps into the dimension of fantasy but holds true to her skillful romance writing style. She electrifies the reader and takes you along for the ride of emotions that come with irresistible attraction. It gets hot and steamy, borderline dangerous, and it is all-consuming.
On more than one occasion, I expect Yarros to take the story in one direction, only to be whipped around by a whole new concept. It will make your jaw drop, your eyes tear up, and you won’t be able to stop. You may even laugh. But don’t even get me started on the cliffhanger at the end. …
We anticipate four novels in the series, and the second book will be out in November. I have no regrets for reading it now and waiting with anticipation for the next one.
As a final note, the subtle, naturally inclusive way that Yarros writes her characters is admirable. There are no token characters. It proves that we can be on the same equitable level, no matter personal identity. Anyone can be a dragon rider.
• “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros was published by Entangled: Red Tower Books on May 2. It retails for $29.99.
• Elisabeth Martin Rogers works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.
