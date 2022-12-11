In 2014, Randall Munroe, the creator of the popular web comic XKCD released his first book, “What If?: Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions.” The book used Munroe’s background in physics and experience as a former NASA programmer to answer a variety of theoretically possible scientific questions.
For example: What if a major league pitcher could throw a baseball at 99% the speed of light? Answer: Nuclear explosion.
The book was popular and paved the way for two other books, “How To?” and “Thing Explainer.” While unique and interesting in their own ways, neither reached the heights of “What If?." Munroe has now followed up with a sequel, “What If? 2: More Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions." The novelty of “What If 2” is that all the questions answered are fan-submitted. The effect is that this book feels much less focused than the original, but at the same time there’s a delight to the absolute chaos of the questions.
As you can imagine with reader-submitted questions, there is not a single unifying theme to the hypotheticals. Topics include:
• Could you fit all the world’s bananas into all the world’s churches?
• If the universe stopped expanding right now, how long would it take to drive across it?
• How many humans a day would a T. rex needs to consume to live healthily?
Though the questions are generally silly, the subtitle doesn’t lie. Munroe treats every — well, almost every — question with absolute seriousness, devoting pages to figuring out, for example, the average metabolic rate of a T. rex or the total volume of the world’s banana crop. Punctuating each hypothetical are stick-figure illustrations of each scenario — Munroe’s specialty. These drawings are frequently amusing and hold each mental exercise together.
“What If? 2” is a great book for people with big imaginations; the person in your life who is always wondering, well, “what if?” Fans of Munroe’s previous books or the XKCD web comic will also find more of what they love contained within its pages' it’s classic Randall Munroe. “What If? 2” might even come in handy at holiday parties. It certain has plenty of conversation starters — if you’re brave enough.
• “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions” by Randall Munroe was published by Riverhead Books in September. It retails for $30.
• J.T. Menard is a history instructor at Yakima Valley College and a former employee of Inklings Bookshop. Inklings staffers review books each week in SCENE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.