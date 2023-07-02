Author David Grann is by far one of my favorite nonfiction authors. I enjoyed his book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” for which he is likely best known. (It’s also being made into a movie to be released later this year.) But I believe his newest book, “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” is his greatest work yet. Grann is an amazingly skilled author who infuses his nonfiction writing with passion to bring out the real-life intrigue in these histories so they read like fiction.
“The Wager” is an incredible example.
The book is a narrative of the British man-of-war vessel that left England in 1740 headed on a course to catch a Spanish galleon filled with gold. Unfortunately, this ship wrecked off the coast of Patagonia, leaving the survivors marooned on an island for months.The men faced starvation and freezing weather conditions until they managed to build a shaky craft and sail around 3,000 miles to Brazil. Miraculously, 30 men survived this arduous journey, of the 71 who started, and were hailed as champions in England.
But six months later another boat washed up, this time off the coast of Chile, with only three survivors. These sailors said the first 30 seamen were actually mutineers. This led to counter-charges from the first group, which devolved to wild, competing accusations of treason and murder. The result: The Admiralty in England called a court-martial. The guilty parties could be hung.
The book chronicles the events before, during and after the wreck, along with the drama accompanying the seamen’s return to England. The author chose to tell the saga from the alternating narrative perspectives of the three principal figures: the captain, David Cheap; the gunner, John Bulkeley; and midshipman, John Byron, grandfather of the famous poet Lord Byron.
The author researched for many years and pulled material from journals of survivors along with numerous accounts from the time. Grann does an exceptional job of relaying the multitude of hardships the men faced on board the ship and on the island. His harrowing accounts of strife-filled life at sea were fascinating to read while adding in the history of nautical terms. His descriptions of the heart-wrenching desolation, starvation and anarchy the men endured on the island, as well as their journeys home, were riveting to read. Though the author lays out all the facts, he stays impartial. As he states in his author’s note, “I’ve tried to present all sides, leaving it to you to render the ultimate verdict — history’s judgment.”
While Grann’s historical account is a stunning tale in and of itself, the author adds another level of importance. He highlights how the history of the event emphasizes the desecrating effects of colonialism and imperialism. The author also includes much maritime history and notes other authors of the sea who drew from tales of The Wager as inspiration, among them Herman Melevile and Patrick O’Brian. I highly recommend this book as an incredible tale for fans of sea, adventure or survival stories.
