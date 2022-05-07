Wondering what to read next? Go through our bestseller list for the past few months and see if anything catches your eye. Here are our 10 top sellers for early 2022, eight from in-store sales and two from online sales:
• “The Luke McCain Mysteries” by Rod Phillips (Latah Books, $16.75 and $17.75)
This series has been a bestseller at Inklings since the day the first book was released. Everyone who has read it has had only great things to say about it. To use my own past words: “If you haven’t gotten to it yet, the “Luke McCain Mysteries” series is set in the Cascade Mountains, and you will recognize many of its settings. The first book, “Cascade Killer,” has sold over 1,000 copies just here at Inklings. This mystery series is entertaining, fast-paced, and therefore a delight to read.”
• “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown (Random House, $30)
Prolific author Brene Brown is once again a bestseller at Inklings. “Atlas of the Heart” is not like her other books; it is heavy, big, full of images and diagrams, and it will look lovely on just about anyone’s coffee table. It reads like a dictionary on human emotions and experiences — 87 of them! “Atlas of the Heart” is also a five-part HBO Max docuseries.
• “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $18)
Says Susan Richmond, owner of Inklings Bookshop: “Where the Crawdads Sing” is “a heartbreaking coming-of-age story about a reclusive young girl who has been abandoned by her parents and everyone around her. It is a beautifully written nature and character study with a surprising ending.”
• “Neon Gods” by Katee Robert (Sourcebooks Casablanca, $14.99)
Washington local Katee Robert has gained fame and became a New York Times bestseller with her Greek mythology-inspired series, “Dark Olympus.” “Neon Gods” is the first book in the series and focuses on Hades and Persephone. It is a modern and adults-only take on a beloved couple from Greek mythology.
• “Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller (Ecco, $16.99)
Fiction books inspired by Greek mythology have taken over the shelves this last year, so it is not surprising that this Patroclus and Achilles story keeps making the bestseller list. From Inklings bookseller Rachel Fowler: “A beautiful and heartbreaking story based on Greek mythology. I could not put it down, and I read it in two days.”
• “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkly, $16)
“People We Meet on Vacation” follows the story of Alex and Poppy, two friends who are the opposite in every way, yet somehow have enough in common to take a trip together every summer for a decade — until one trip ruins everything. They haven’t spoken since ... and now we go on a journey with them as they relive their trips and try, with one last holiday together, to fix what went wrong.
• “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel Van Der Kolk (Penguin, $19)
From Inklings bookseller Tony Hoffart: “This isn’t a book with exercises and recipes, but it offers something potentially more important because it’s the lasting mindset that turns a New Year’s resolution into real change for the better. This book is good enough that it could be used for weight loss but then take the same approach to write a novel or start a business.
• “Cooking Healthy” by Elaina Moon (Healthy Eats Nutrition, $23.50)
Says JT Menard, a member of the Inklings staff: “Moon must be commended for putting together such a simple yet elegant cookbook. The ‘Cooking Healthy Cookbook’ is perfect for individuals or families looking for a cost-conscious way to eat healthy, delicious food. Yakima is fortunate to have her expertise.”
Online bestsellers
• “Electric Idol” by Katee Robert (Sourcebooks Casablanca, $14.99)
This is the second book in the Greek mythology-inspired series “Dark Olympus,” focusing on Eros and Psyche. Robert’s Psyche is a plus-size influencer with a heart of gold who you can’t help but love, definitely a modern day Psyche personified. Eros is sweet and kind. Apparently he is also a murderer, but who cares; that minor detail is easily forgotten.
• “The Last Cuentista” by Donna Barba Higuera (Levine Querido, $17.99)
This book has won one of the most prestigious awards in children’s literature, the Newbery Medal. And best yet, Donna Bara Higuera is local to our state.
Says Amy Miller, assistant manager at Inklings: “’The Last Quentista’ by Donna Barba Higuera is science fiction for middle-grade and adult readers, too! Just before Earth is destroyed by a comet, Petra and her family are chosen to be among those who start anew on a distant planet. The Collective attempts to erase all memory, but Petra discovers she still carries the stories of the past.”
Have fun reading!
• Anne Zastrow works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.
