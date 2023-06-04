“Lessons in Chemistry” is not the usual novel. It combines to-the-point social commentary on the treatment of women in 1960s America with accurate, cleverly applied chemistry. There is a little romance, a little heartache, but all is worth it for the thrill of seeing Elizabeth Zott through her obstacles. Zott is a talented, dedicated chemist who has been undermined and disrespected her whole life due to the mere fact that she is a woman.
Some may say this is a “woman’s book,” but that is all the more proof that this book is for everyone. The insight it brings to life as a woman is familiar and heart-wrenching, as many women relate. Elizabeth Zott struggles to maintain a job, make it through school and keep her sanity because she is a woman. Her only tether to earth is her young, vibrant daughter, and quite possibly the smartest dog in the literary world.
Elizabeth sees the world through the lens of logic and science, a common occurrence in books. However, the accuracy of said science is something out of a nonfiction book. Author Bonnie Garmus ensured that the science would be accurate, and it was delightfully so. Elizabeth uses her knowledge of chemistry on her unique cooking show, because, well, cooking is chemistry! It makes the reader want to drop everything and try her recipes, her way. Elizabeth also reminds us that children (and dogs!) are little sponges who are perfectly competent, something people seem to forget.
This is a book about finding your chosen family as well as untangling the mess of trauma from within. It is about finding and sticking with your passions, continuing to challenge yourself, and not allowing money be the primary motivator in life. Garmus uses this story to show just how silly the patriarchy is, just how unreasonable and unrealistic the social norms are. It makes you appreciate how much things have changed.
Garmus motivates her readers with the words she speaks through Elizabeth Zott. She reminds us to take a moment for ourselves, and that we, as women and as human beings, are valuable, intelligent and highly capable.
Disclaimer: Could be triggering; a couple of scenes describe sexual assault.
