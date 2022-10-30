Should we allow children to read scary stories?
Absolutely! Besides being captivating, fast-paced and great competition for the often-dreaded screen time, scary stories help kids learn how to deal with the real world. They are a way to acknowledge that life isn’t always easy and it’s OK to be scared. And all this learning is done in the security of their favorite reading space.
While similar to adult horror fiction in some respects, there are differences. Although they may contain monsters and ghosties, you will find that these scary things are described in terms more vague than in adult horror. In addition, the themes are subtly different. Many scary chapter books tap into child-specific fears such as not being believed or listened to about important things, or grown-ups disappearing. These fears can be addressed without getting too gruesome or violent.
By reading about a character resolving a scary issue, children learn, in part, how to deal with their own life circumstances. It’s confidence building to read about a character their age who is bold and conquers the things that frighten them. The best thing about reading horror, though, is that it can get a child reading! That adrenaline-fueled kick of fright can fire a reluctant reader to the next book … and the next. ….
There have been some great new additions to the scary story genre in the last year or so. One of these is “The Clackity” by Lora Senf. Our main character, Evelyn, lives in Blight Harbor, the seventh most haunted town in America; she’s used to ghosts and witches. Even so, she is terrified to have to deal with The Clackity when her beloved aunt is kidnapped by the ghost of the town’s notorious serial killer. It’s got ghosts, witches, monsters and a quest — all the makings of a great Halloween story. The main character is well written and many middle-schoolers may see something of themselves in our intrepid heroine. Another attractive feature is that the author, Lora Senf, is a Pacific Northwest writer living in Spokane. It’s her first book.
“Odd Occurrences: Chilling Stories of Horror” by Andrew Vance was published in September. On Halloween the previous year, Zeus and his friend Tobin were lured into a strange House of Mirrors at a mysterious carnival. Zeus escaped and Tobin was left behind, trapped in the house. Tobin has disappeared from reality and no one will believe Zeus when he tells others about their misadventure. It’s as if his friend never existed. Zeus and Tobin’s sister start a podcast in which they retell scary stories submitted by listeners. In each podcast episode they plead with their audience to call their hotline if the notorious Carnival Nocturne shows up in their town. Their only hope of finding Tobin and rescuing him is to locate the carnival. “Odd Occurrences” is the story of Zeus’ Halloween podcast, after a year of missing Tobin. In his podcast, he intersperses installments of his own scary story with odd occurrence submissions by his podcast audience members. It’s a very effective format — much more interesting than a mere collection of stories. Zeus’ tale keeps the book moving along and ties everything together nicely.
Also new this year are graphic editions of two of Mary Downing Hahn’s children’s horror standards. The first two of her stories to be issued in the graphic format are “Took” and “Wait Till Helen Comes.” They are arguably two of her finest. In Took, a boy moves to a new town and is teased by the locals about the witch in the woods. He ignores them until his little sister is “took” by the witch and he must rescue her. “Wait Till Helen Comes” concerns a blended family, and a ghost that tries to lure children to a pond and a watery death. Both are excellent scary stories in any format.
If your young readers are just beginning to explore the genre, here are a couple of books that are spine-tingly without being overly scary. In “Ghost Squad,” Lucely can see ghosts. Her dead family members live as fireflies when they are not in their ghostly human forms. But suddenly, an evil force is affecting her ghostly relatives. They are in danger of dying — for good this time! Lucely and her friend, Syd, along with Syd’s witchy, quirky grandma, must save the town and all the fireflies from the evil that threatens. It’s a fun kind of scary, reminding me of the Disney movie “Coco.”
“Midnight at the Barclay Hotel” is a ghost story and a mystery all in one book. The haunting in this story is of the helpful, not-too-scary variety. A group receives invitations to the exclusive Barclay Hotel, only to find they are suspects in the murder of the hotel’s owner. Our main characters are JJ and Penny, the plus-ones of two of the suspected invitees. They, along with the help of the ghost of the Barclay Hotel, unmask the murderer. It’s an entertaining murder mystery, reminiscent of the 1985 movie “Clue,” but with kids and ghosts.
If you’re still on the fence about the value of a scary book for your youngster, it’s helpful to remember that young readers are their own best censors. If a book makes them uncomfortable, they won’t want to read it. In a book, the pace belongs to the reader. The scare is contained to the pages, providing a combination of comfort and anxiety that’s perfect for good frights. To really enjoy a scary situation, a reader has to know that they are in a safe environment. Stepping away from the scare is as easy as closing the book!
Happy reading and happy Halloween!
• “The Clackity” by Lora Senf was published by Atheneum Books on June 28. The hardcover retails for $17.99.
• “Odd Occurrences: Chilling Stories of Horror” by Andrew Nance was published by Little Brown and Hachette on Sept. 27. The hardcover retails for $16.99.
• “Took: A Ghost Story” by Mary Downing Hahn was published by Clarion Books on March 8. The paperback graphic novel retails for $12.99 .
• “Wait Till Helen Comes” by Mary Downing Hahn was published by Clarion Books in 2008. The graphic novel version in paperback retails for $12.99.
• “Ghost Squad” by Claribel Ortega was published by Scholastic Publishing in September 2021. The paperback retails for $7.99.
• “Midnight at the Barclay Hotel” by Fleur Bradley was published by Viking Books in August 2021. The paperback retails for $8.99.
• Luanne Clark is an education specialist and bookseller for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in Sunday’s Explore section.
