Two books published this year deal with the subject of women running, and running well enough to become professionals. Women runners have often been discounted by men who have set the rules for the sport.
Young female runners have had trouble remaining in the sport as they reach puberty. Those who do often suffer injuries due to eating disorders and other struggles. Male coaches have sometimes discouraged girls from gaining weight, convincing them to become thin to look like a runner.
Lauren Fleshman’s book, “Good for a Girl: A Woman Running in a Man’s World,” is about growing up in a home with a sister, a quiet mother and a loud and alcoholic father. She ran track in high school. The school’s cross-country coach, after she did well in two events, asked her to join their program. She started in the “newbies” group, running with both girls and boys. She soon progressed to junior varsity, and before long the coach moved her to running varsity.
Fleshman attended Canyon High School, which was rated the No. 1 cross-country team in California history. She became the top freshman runner in the state. She then qualified for the Foot Locker Championship. She soon began receiving college recruiting letters from all over the country and chose Stanford University, where she excelled in running events. She also met her future husband there. In Fleshman’s first year at Stanford, she broke the American Junior record for the 5,000 meters and qualified for the Olympic trials. After her first year, Fleshman was granted a full scholarship for the rest of her time there.
In her book, Fleshman writes about diet and nutrition for runners. She tried to keep her weight down but found that it affected her physically. She then started eating better, with better results. By the end of Fleshman’s university years, she was a five-time NCAA champion and a 15-time All American champion. She qualified for the 2008 Olympics. She received a $60,000 offer from Nike.
She continued on at Stanford in the master’s program and became an assistant coach there. Her career progressed and she created and developed a fruit-and-nut bar called Picky bars. She has also become part of a women’s running clothing brand called Oiselle.
Des Linden’s Book, “Choosing to Run,” is centered around the 2018 Boston Marathon, which she won, becoming the first American woman to win in 33 years. Linden grew up in San Diego with a sister, mother, and a very demanding father. She played soccer and softball in her early years until her father signed her up for a track and field club. She began winning races week after week.
Running felt like independence to her. Says Linden: “Choosing to run was the first real decision I made because I wanted to.” She chose to go to college at Arizona State. Linden writes about seeing women runners eating so little and ruining their bodies to run faster. Her father had been forceful about food as a necessary fuel for sports and she always believed that. Linden is sensible about food. She eats until she is full and also is judicious about alcohol use. (We do learn that she has a love of good bourbon.)
Lindon’s book covers each mile of her Boston Marathon, beginning with mile zero. She writes about weather and running conditions as she goes along. In alternate chapters, she writes about her education and running career. She suffered from leg and foot pains when training and changed her training methods each time. She ran in the Boston Marathon in 2011 and finished in second place. She ran in the 2018 Boston Marathon and won.
Both of these running books are interesting and very inspiring. My two daughters are runners, as am I, and we all enjoyed reading about these great runners and how they became winners. When a runner needs encouragement, either of these books will do the job.
• “Good for a Girl: A Woman Running in a Man’s World” by Lauren Fleshman was published by Penguin Press on Jan. 10. It retails for $28.
• “Choosing to Run: A Memoir” by Des Linden was published by Dutton on April 4. It retails for $29.
• Sue Domis works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in Sunday’s Explore section every week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.