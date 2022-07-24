There’s a joke about immunology that appeared in an article I read a few years ago. The author of the article, Ed Yong, credited it to Jessica Metcalf, a professor and researcher at Princeton. To (very) roughly paraphrase the original joke:
“A cardiologist and an immunologist are kidnapped. Their captors promise to spare whichever doctor can prove they’ve made a greater contribution to society. The cardiologist tells them of his work in creating a life-saving heart drug that has been used by millions. The kidnappers, impressed, turn to the immunologist. He begins, “Well, let me start by saying that immunology is a very complex field,” to which the cardiologist interjects: “Just shoot me now!”
The point of the joke being, of course, that our immune system is an incredibly complex conglomeration of interwoven systems, each performing a specific task to keep your body safe from foreign invaders, and it is very difficult and oftentimes boring to explain its functioning on a technical level.
For most of us, our immune system does an admirable job and we do not need to know or even think about the particulars of how it protects us until we get sick. But sometimes our immune systems become compromised for various reasons. An underlying health condition or a new medication may temporarily or permanently suppress its ability to work. Other times, our immune systems become overzealous in identifying harmless objects such as peanuts or pollen as existential threats. This zeal manifests itself as allergic reactions that can be varying levels of annoying and uncomfortable, or in worst-case scenarios, potentially life threatening.
Given that a person can spend their life trying to understand the immune system and still not know everything — new research is being done all the time — how can the layperson possibly hope to understand what is happening inside their own body?
Philipp Dettmer’s “Immune: A Journey into the Mysterious System That Keeps You Alive” is not a perfect book, but it is a great primer to get a basic understanding of a very complex topic. Dettmer is the creator of Kurzgesagt, a popular science education YouTube channel that he has been running since 2013.
If you’re an actual immunologist, you’ll find that “Immune” is not for you. Dettmer admits as such, but for everyone else it’s a simple and entertaining primer into the war that rages inside of you every day. The language is kept as simple as possible, and full-color illustrations help visualize the microscopic processes of the immune system.
Dettmer also includes an exhaustive bibliography for those skeptical of the book’s assertions or who want to learn more or view the source material for themselves. For better or worse the bibliography is not actually included in the book, but is instead hosted on Dettmer’s website.
We’ve had to think about our immune systems a lot more than normal over the last few years. If you’re interested in learning more, “Immune” is a suitable introduction for adults and older teenagers to this vast and complex system, and perhaps it will make you want to seek out other sources of information.
• “Immune: A Journey into the Mysterious System That Keeps You Alive” by Philipp Dettmer was published by Random House in November 2021. It retails for $35.
• J.T. Menard works for Inklings Bookshop. He and other Inklings staffers review books in Sunday’s Explore section every week.
