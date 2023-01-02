This cold and, so far, dreary winter makes me long to curl up with a good book to lift my spirits. I just want to sit down with some hot cocoa while reading a cozy and fun pick-me-up story. “East of the Sun, West of the Moon” by Jackie Morris was a natural choice. Morris’ beautiful retelling of the classic Norwegian fairy tale is one I return to again and again when I need a little bright spot in winter. I particularly love and connect with this story due to my own Norwegian heritage.
“East of the Sun, West of the Moon” is about a mysterious white bear that comes and asks for the daughter of a peasant family to come with him and live in his castle in the north, and in return the girl’s family will be rich.
The peasant girl is reluctant at first but chooses to go with the bear willingly. The first part of the incredible story focuses on the girl living in the bear’s secret, remote and beautiful castle. Here she is treated courteously with her every want and need magically attended to. But she notices the bear’s great sadness, and the mystery around her white bear, and why he has brought her to his castle, deepens.
As the girl makes more discoveries and new secrets are revealed, the story moves on to even greater adventures and dangerous journeys. She encounters many more magical things on her travels to the home of the four winds and finally to the castle that lies east of the sun, west of the moon.
Morris’ retelling of this classic tale is simply spellbinding. She gives it a modern backdrop that helps it feel more real as it moves from dark city alleys to snowy moonlit forests. While Morris’ beautifully retold story is lovely to read, it’s really the author’s illustrations that bring it to life. Jackie Morris is known for her stunning watercolor artwork and this book is filled with her beautiful full-page and smaller detail work. Each gorgeous illustration helps to showcase another part of this beautiful story.
I can’t recommend this book enough. Between Morris’ delightful writing and her ravishing artwork, this book was just what I needed to read this winter. This new edition of Morris’ retelling of “East of the Sun, West of the Moon” is an exquisite example of the author’s ability to uplift and infuse a simple tale with warmth and incredible beauty. This is the perfect book to cure any winter blues for yourself or others. It also doubles as an excellent late Christmas present.
• “East of the Sun, West of The Moon” by Jackie Morris was published by Unbound on Aug. 30. It retails for $24.95.
• Rachel Fowler and other Inklings booksellers review books in this space every week.
